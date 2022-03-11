The Great 8 round of the Class 3A playoffs has not been kind to the Delta girls basketball team.
For the fourth straight season, the Panthers lost in the Great 8, falling 44-32 on Thursday to University on Hamilton Gymnasium at the University of Denver.
Delta started strong, keeping the Bulldogs (21-4) off the scoreboard for most of the first quarter. The Panthers’ 2-3 zone defense clogged passing lanes, resulting in several steals. Erika Kuta scored six of Delta’s eight first-quarter points and the Panthers (20-4) led 8-3 heading into the second quarter.
However, the Bulldogs finally solved Delta’s defense and outscored the Panthers 41-24 the remainder of the game.
Taryn Kravig, who scored University’s first points on a 3-pointer, hit two more 3s to start the second quarter to give the Bulldogs the lead for good. Kravig finished with a game-high 18 points, including five 3-pointers.
With Kravig’s outside shooting forcing Delta to move closer to the 3-point line, Addison Hardy started getting open in the paint. Hardy finished with 17 points.
Kuta led Delta with 14 points.
Grand Valley 52, St. Mary’s 50: AbbeyRose Parker and Bailey Radel both scored 19 points to lead the Cardinals into the Final Four.
In addition to her scoring, Parker had a key steal late in the fourth quarter to keep the Pirates from tying the game.
Ellie Hartman kept St. Mary’s in the game, scoring 24 points.
In the Class 2A Great 8 at the Budweiser Center in Loveland, Cedaredge lost 50-33 to Rye.
Boys Basketball
McClave 66, Caprock Academy 58: The Eagles (20-3) led at halftime but couldn't stay consistent on offense in the second half and lost in the Class 1A Great Eight.
The Cardinals (19-5) were on the cusp of building a double digit lead late in the first half when Caprock's Jonathan Abshear took over just like he had all season.
Down 29-23, Abshear yanked a McClave pass mid-air with one hand and took it upcourt and was fouled at the other end. Later, he grabbed steals on successive possesions that led to scores. He then blocked a McClave on the other end and scored. Caprock led 31-29 at the break.
But the McClave offense woke up in the second half while Caprock's couldn't fell asleep. It seemed the Eagles' jumpers clanked off the front of the rim more often than not. They scored just seven points in the third. Caprock was then outscored 22-20 in the fourth quarter.
While the loss ends Caprock's title hopes, the most successful season in program history is not yet over.
The Eagles now embark on the consolation half of the bracket in a quest for third place. They play Dove Creek (13-11) in the consolation semifinals at 1:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kylie Wells had a hand in all five goals in Fruita Monument’s 5-0 victory over Roaring Fork at Canyon View. The senior scored one goal and assisted on the other four in the Wildcats’ season opener.
Regan Dare scored twice, Molly Younker had one goal and one assist, Sophie Howe also scored a goal and goaltender Amber Rice made one save.
Boys Lacrosse
Gavin Mottram scored three goals and Jack Mottram had two goals and four assists in Grand Junction’s 10-6 loss to Aspen at Canyon View Park. Santana Renteria scored the other goal in the Tigers’ season opener.
Girls Tennis
Emma Aubert was the only winner for Grand Junction in a 6-1 loss to Regis Jesuit at Canyon View Park. The junior won in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 over Madison Wei at No. 1 singles. The Tigers’ other singles player, Emma Thompson at No. 2 and Natalie Hanks at No. 3, both lost in three sets.
The Raiders won all four doubles matches in straight sets.