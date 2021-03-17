Erika Kuta scored 13 points to lead three Delta players in double-figures, but the fifth-seeded Panthers fell 52-36 at fourth-seeded Lutheran on Tuesday in the Class 3A Great 8.
Alexa Huff and Keely Porter both added 10 points for the Panthers (13-3), but Nikki McSpadden scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half as the Lions (14-1) went into the locker room with a 29-12 lead. Raelyn Kelty also scored 14 points and Stephanie Schultz added 12 for Lutheran.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Delta’s Jillian Carlson took third place in the 100-yard breaststroke at the 3A state meet in Thornton, finishing in 1 minute, 8.10 seconds. Carlson also placed eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:17.81).
BOYS SOCCER
Luke Sturgeon had a hat trick, Mason Sanders and Blake Sturgeon both added two goals and Angel Mendez and Miller Jones also scored as Grand Junction defeated Basalt 9-0 at Canyon View Park in its season opener.
Montrose 4, Central 0: One day after a 5-4 overtime loss to Delta, the Indians rebounded at home to improve to 1-1 (1-0 Southwestern League). Montrose scored three of its goals after halftime to pull away after a tight defensive start by the Warriors (0-1, 0-1 SWL).
“The first 40 minutes were hard-fought and they were only up 1-0, but in the second half, we had issues staying committed and intense,” Central center-back Hiusef Miranda said. “I believe we can become a great team in this short season.”
VOLLEYBALL
With no returning varsity players from last season, a whole new batch of Tigers got their first prep experience in Grand Junction’s three-set season-opening loss at Roaring Fork.
The Tigers lost 25-16, 25-19, 25-21. They’ll face Central in Thursday’s home opener.