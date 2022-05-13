Delta’s Lexi Todd, 19, embraces teammate Brianna Vizcarra, center, after scoring one of her two first-half goals Thursday in the Panthers’ 3-1 victory over Salida in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Delta’s Jessie Black pulls away from a pair of Salida defenders on Thursday in the Panthers’ 3-1 victory in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Black scored her team-leading 31st goal of the season in the second half.
Delta High School's Jessie Black, 2, harrasses Salida goal keeper Makiah Parris for a loose ball in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
Delta High School's Aylin Bayles, left, 10, celebrates a goal with teammates Jessie Black, right, and Alex Hirsch, 14, in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action against Salida at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
Delta High School's MAddie Brezonick, 11, battles for the ball with teammates, Lexi Todd, 19, nad Brianna Vizcarra against Eva Capozza, 9, of Salida in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
Delta High School's Kenzie Proctor, 7, battles for the ball against Megan Devenport, 15, and Kaia Wright, 5, of Salida in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
Delta’s Lexi Todd, 19, embraces teammate Brianna Vizcarra, center, after scoring one of her two first-half goals Thursday in the Panthers’ 3-1 victory over Salida in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
William Woody
Delta’s Jessie Black pulls away from a pair of Salida defenders on Thursday in the Panthers’ 3-1 victory in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Black scored her team-leading 31st goal of the season in the second half.
William Woody/Special to The Daily Sentinel
William Woody
Delta High School's Jessie Black, 2, battles Elise Bosanko, 6, of Salida in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
William Woody
Delta High School's Jessie Black dribbles towards the goal in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
William Woody
Delta High School's Jessie Black, 2, battles Toby Lawson of Salida in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
William Woody
Delta High School's Aylin Bayles, 10, heads a ball over Megan Devenport, 15, of Salida in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
William Woody
William Woody
Delta High School's Jessie Black, 2, harrasses Salida goal keeper Makiah Parris for a loose ball in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
William Woody
Delta High School's Aylin Bayles, left, 10, celebrates a goal with teammates Jessie Black, right, and Alex Hirsch, 14, in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action against Salida at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
William Woody
Delta High School's MAddie Brezonick, 11, battles for the ball with teammates, Lexi Todd, 19, nad Brianna Vizcarra against Eva Capozza, 9, of Salida in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
William Woody
Delta High School's Kenzie Proctor, 7, battles for the ball against Megan Devenport, 15, and Kaia Wright, 5, of Salida in the first half Thursday afternoon during Class 3A playoff action at Delta Middle School. (William Woody)
In front of a pack of proud Panthers partisans, the Delta High School girls soccer team accomplished something Thursday none of its predecessors ever did.
The Panthers beat visiting Salida 3-1 at Delta Middle School in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, the program’s first postseason victory.
“The girls played well. It’s hard to beat a team twice and we beat them 4-1 earlier this year,” coach Audrey Reedy said. “I think they played with intensity and it gave us a good result.”
The start of the game was rather uneventful.
Delta (11-5) only had a couple of opportunities to score early on. In each instance, though, Salida’s stifling defense snuffed out the chances by clearing the ball back upfield. The Spartans (10-5) had the only shots on goal in the first 11 minutes of the game.
But in the 12th minute, Lexi Todd got a corner kick opportunity for the Panthers. Her crossing pass bounced off of a few players before Aylin Bayles tapped the ball in to break the scoreless tie.
Todd came through again 23 minutes later.
Todd’s throw-in from the sideline bounced off Salida’s Kaia Wright and rolled back to her. Todd lifted a shot over a crowd of defenders and straight at Salida goalie Karli Bainbridge. The Spartan keeper hit the ball in the air with both hands like set in volleyball — only the see it spin behind her and into the net, much to Todd’s surprise.
“The ball was rolling toward me really slow, so I decided to kick it and see what happens,” she said. “My favorite part about this team is that we’re all really supportive of each other. Everybody plays a huge part in our wins and we play like a family instead of one person trying to score every goal.”
Both defenses tightened up for most of the second half before Salida scored with 14 minutes to go.
The Delta offense kept the pressure on and set up camp on the opponents’ side for the rest of the game. Freshman Jessica Black scored her team-leading 31st goal with three seconds on the clock.
The Panthers opened the season 2-4 before flipping a switch, highlighted by a 5-0 win over Aspen on May 3. Because of that turnaround, Reedy isn’t surprised by her team’s performance.
“This team has been working hard all year long but that win over Aspen was when they started to believe in themselves,” Reedy said. “I think they bought into the mentality that we’re a team and this is a team sport, so we need everybody to win. They want to fight for everybody on the team.”