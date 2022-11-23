Making history is never easy.
There are many legendary stories about making history but the past has many more stories about seeing history vanish like a bear in the winter.
After a physical and hard-fought 24-17 win over The Classical Academy lat weekend in the Class 2A semifinals, Delta High School gets another shot at history.
It’s been — let’s ballpark it — about 623 football games since Delta won its only football state title.
The Panthers have a long history of success on the football field over the years.
With Ben Johnson as head coach, Delta has been a contender virtually every year. First in the powerful Class 3A Western Slope League and now in Class 2A, year in and year out the Panthers are pure quality on the gridiron.
But there’s a state title gold ball trophy in the Delta trophy case that’s been lonely for 62 years, since a 12-7 win over Cañon City in 1960.
This is the fourth state title game in Delta’s history. There are two silver trophy’s for the Panthers after loses in 1961 and 2019.
Over the years, Johnson has stuck to his basic football philosophies. A few tweaks and adjustments on defense but when it comes to offense, he’s always preached balance.
“Offensively, you have to establish the run but you gotta be balanced, I don’t think you can come in and run all the time, you gotta be able to throw the ball too,” he said.
That was evident in the semifinals when quarterback Ty Reed bounced back from an interception when he lofted a deep ball into the brisk and brilliant Delta sky into the hands of Gavin Brewer in the back of the end zone for a 21-yard TD. The third TD pass of the game for Reed gave the Panthers a 24-7 lead with around 10 minutes left the fourth quarter, then the Panthers had to grit it out the rest of the way.
“TCA is an outstanding team, we barely held on to that one, they were really charging hard,” Johnson said, his face etched in relief.
Now comes the tough part.
The Panthers are one win away from history. The toughest game, the most difficult game to win. The final game with history on the line.
“You really have to be focused. It’s all about just wanting to finish it, and bringing the gold trophy home and not the silver one. That’s the biggest thing, is to go there and finish the deal,” Johnson said.
Johnson offers a knowing smile and nod when talking about all the things that have to go right to bring that gold ball trophy home.
Before the gut-wrenching 27-19 loss in the 2A title game to Sterling in 2019, Johnson said they talked to the team about 1960.
Now the 2022 team will hear about the 62-year wait for another gold trophy.
“Now that it’s right in front of us, we will probably have that conversation with this team,” Johnson said.
For Konner Workman, a senior, the struggles of victory could be seen on his scuffed and dirty No. 4 jersey. But the smile under the streaked eye-black told the satisfying story of getting a shot at the title.
“It’s just unbelievable and so rewarding just every single game all the blood, sweat and tears, and now it pays off and we’re in the championship game,” Workman said
The running back/linebacker was a freshman on the 2019 team, so he was there when the Panthers came up short.
Even as he and his teammates basked in the glory of Saturday’s victory, he can’t help but take a peak ahead to that final game and thoughts of winning it all.
“It would just be amazing to do that for the community. Just to do something that important for the team and the community, so yeah, that would be amazing,” he said.
Workman already knows how special the 2022 Panthers are regardless of what happens on Saturday in Pueblo.
“They mean everything to me. These guys are my family. We’ve bled together, cried together gone through the ups and downs together, it just feels great,” he said.
Then he drifted off to pose for family photos and team photos.
Just to make the title game, it comes down to making plays and the Panthers seem to do that every time they needed a big play in the semifinal game.
Three plays before the Panthers scored their final TD, the score was 17-7 and they faced a third-and-10 at the 24-yard line.
TCA could flip the field possession by forcing a punt, but junior running back Esai Carrillo took the pitch, got two perfect blocks and crashed through the seam, bolting up the left sideline for 51 yards.
Now comes the 2A championship game against Eaton — the two-time defending state champs.
Eaton has made history for the past two seasons. Delta is hoping to etch their name in the history books for just the second time ever.
State titles and history are earned.
The Panthers are 12-0, but win No. 13 will be the toughest of the year.
A chance to make history after 62 years.
Silver trophies are all pretty and shiny, but the gold ones are unforgettable.
Titles are about making history. The color of making history is gold.