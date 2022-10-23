The Delta football team crushed conference opponent Bayfield 48-6 on the road on Friday night.
The Panthers put 20 points on the board in the first quarter and led 41-0 at halftime.
Landan Clay had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second quarter for Delta (8-0, 3-0 Conference 5) and Ty Reed, who has been injured for much of the season, had a 52-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Bynum to start a running clock in the second quarter.
The Wolverines (0-8, 0-3) were the fifth team the Panthers have limited to fewer than 10 points this season. The most points the Panthers have allowed this season was in a 31-20 win over Palisade on Sept. 8.
Elsewhere in 2A, Rifle won its second straight game thanks to the versatility of Logan Gross for a 48-0 drubbing of Grand Valley at home on Friday.
Gross scored five touchdowns. First, he completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Saldivar to open the scoring about three minutes into the game. He then ran it in from 1 yard out about five minutes later to pad the lead for Rifle (4-4, 2-2 Conference 6).
Gross threw his second touchdown pass of the game late in the second quarter with a 35-yard strike to Joel Valencia, and a third in the third quarter to Marcus Washington from 8 yards out. Saldivar scored a 1-yard touchdown with about seven minutes left, and Javani Gonzalez did the same with about a minute to go.
The Bears have outscored opponents 91-7 in their past two games.
Since scoring 53 points in their season opener, the Cardinals (4-4, 2-6) are averaging 16 points per game and have been shut out twice.
Class 1A
Cedaredge ended a three-game losing streak with a 34-8 win at conference foe Roaring Fork on Thursday.
The Bruins (4-4, 2-3 Conference 1) didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter, with the Rams’ only first-half points coming from a safety in the second quarter.
Cedaredge led 21-2 at the break and 27-2 entering the final 12 minutes.
Bruins junior quarterback Luke Maxey threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cedaredge had only 72 yards on 26 carries but scored three times on the ground.
Roaring Fork (2-6, 1-4) had only 207 total yards of offense.
North Fork treated a home crowd with a 21-13 upset of conference-leading Gunnison on Friday.
The Miners (4-3, 3-2) average fewer than seven points allowed in wins this season. The Cowboys (6-3, 5-1) already clinched the conference crown earlier this season.
Olathe failed to get its first win of the season in a 56-8 home loss against Buena Vista on Friday.
The Pirates (0-8, 0-5) allowed 288 yards in the game and have scored 26 points this season. The Demons (6-2, 4-1) have won four straight.
Class A 8-man
Rangely won its second straight game with a 58-8 home win against conference foe Soroco on Friday.
The Panthers (3-5, 2-2 Conference 2) had eight rushing touchdowns in the game. The Rams (2-6, 0-4) scored a passing touchdown late in the game.
Rangely has outscored opponents 114-22 in its past two games.
Plateau Valley lost to Elbert 56-24 on Saturday to drop its second straight game.
Dalton Crites scored two touchdowns and Parker Richardson scored one for the Cowboys (2-6, 1-4). Elbert (6-4, 4-2) has scored 256 points in five of its wins this season (one win was by forfeit).
