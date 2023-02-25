DELTA — Too often basketball teams that cruised through the regular season fall apart in the playoffs when the stakes are higher.
The Delta High School girls’ basketball team hasn’t done that.
DELTA — Too often basketball teams that cruised through the regular season fall apart in the playoffs when the stakes are higher.
The Delta High School girls’ basketball team hasn’t done that.
The Panthers crushed Severance 80-43 on Friday night to advance to the Great 8 of the Class 4A playoffs. It’s the third time in four years the Panthers have advanced to this stage.
The Panthers (19-6) averaged 50.8 points per game in the regular season — they’ve scored 171 in two playoff games.
“Honestly, I think everyone is playing more confidently. They’re shooting the ball when they’re open instead of passing,” junior Tatem Miller said. “Our team has come together (in the playoffs) and we’re dependent on each other when we come out and play … In the season, you’re just trying to help your own stats. But now, you win or you’re out.”
Delta needed some time to warm up Friday night. The Panthers missed their first four shots before Miller hit a 3-pointer.
That ignited a scoring run and, after another dry spell, the No. 8 Panthers hit five shots to close out the quarter for a 23-10 advantage.
“We’re 10 deep and every single kid who comes into the game contributes one way or another. Whether it be scoring, defense or assists,” said coach Kyle Crowder. “(Tonight) was pretty balanced scoring for us to do in the playoffs.”
The No. 8 Panthers went through their fair share of scoring droughts. But the impact of the missed shots and turnovers was softened thanks to its suffocating defense.
Delta routinely ran a half-court and full-court trap defense that forced No. 24 Severance (9-16) to work its offense too fast. Attley Helzer, who averaged 18.5 points per game for the Silver Knights in the regular season, scored 16 points but 10 of those came from the free-throw line. Only four Silver Knights made a basket on Friday.
Delta, meanwhile, had three players score double figures — Miller (18), Kylie Huff (15) and Aadrey Fraser (14). Ellie Ames, Breezy Huff and Taylor Somers each scored eight points, and three other players scored for Delta.
Severance woke up in the second quarter and chipped its deficit to 10 points when Delta was careless with the basketball, but the visitors couldn’t sustain its runs.
Delta’s top-to-bottom scoring clinic, plus aggressive rebounding and stealing on defense, is ultimately what allowed it to avoid joining Alamosa in the “upset by Severance” club and make the Great 8 for the first time since 2021. Last year’s squad lost to Grand Valley in its 3A district tournament game.
“Last year, we had a couple of key players who could score and make the assists. Now, everyone contributes,” Miller said.
The girls, only two of whom are seniors, basked in the glory Friday when the buzzer sounded. The small-but-mighty student section sang the school fight song with the team after the win and most in attendance stayed to watch the customary cutting-of-the-net.
If Delta is to have more post-game celebrations and advance to the Final Four, it still needs to clean some things up.
“We gotta execute a little bit cleaner on offense,” Crowder said. “The defense we’re going to see few games is going to be stiffer than what we saw tonight.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:54:10 AM
Sunset: 06:01:25 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: ESE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:52:48 AM
Sunset: 06:02:31 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 06:51:25 AM
Sunset: 06:03:36 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:50:01 AM
Sunset: 06:04:41 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 06:48:36 AM
Sunset: 06:05:46 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 06:47:10 AM
Sunset: 06:06:51 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:45:43 AM
Sunset: 06:07:55 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.