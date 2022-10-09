Lila Dere laughed when her coach joked that had she known a former Grand Junction Tiger was at the top of the career goals chart at Colorado Mesa, she would have been even more motivated to score.
“Was she really?” Dere, a Fruita Monument graduate, said when asked if it was even more special to pass a Tiger, Tiffany Thompson, on the scoring list. “I did not know that. That’s funny … good. I had no clue that she went to Junction and set that record. That’s pretty cool.”
It’s hard to imagine anyone being more determined to put the ball in the back of the net than Dere, who became the all-time career goals leader for the CMU women’s program last weekend.
The only thing that would have made scoring the 36th and 37th goals of her still-young career better would have been if they had led the Mavericks to a victory over Regis last Sunday. Instead, the Mavs couldn’t get the equalizing goal and lost 3-2.
“It’s really exciting, of course, but I just like to win games,” Dere said. “That’s my main thing, so I don’t really think about the goals that much, just as long as we’re winning.”
Scoring goals is what Dere does. It’s what she’s done ever since she put on soccer cleats — even though, she’s said in the past, she wasn’t sold on the sport when her parents signed her up. She cried that she didn’t want to play, but her father convinced her to try it once, and when she did, she was hooked.
She led the state in goals as a high school junior with 33 in the spring of 2019. She scored 67 goals in three years at Fruita and signed with the Mavericks in November, 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled her senior season on the pitch that spring.
Dere scored seven goals in the Mavs’ 10 games in the spring of 2021 and was selected the RMAC freshman of the year. It was the sign of things to come, because the next fall, she was still a freshman.
The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all athletes whose seasons were altered, so those 10 spring games were a lead-in to the next fall, when she scored 15 goals, tying for the lead in the RMAC.
She didn’t repeat as the freshman of the year — she was the RMAC player of the year, the fourth in the history of the program. Her four-goal performance against Regis that season was a program first, one milestone she and teammate Evelyn Hammer have tied this season.
With her two goals last Sunday, Dere equaled her total of last season with seven games remaining in the regular season. She’s a ways away from Kylee Hanavan’s RMAC record of 80 career goals, but with two full seasons remaining, Dere’s average of 1.36 goals per game gives her a chance to reach that mark. Dere has scored 37 goals in 40 career games.
Thompson played two years at Mesa, 1997 and 1998, leading the Mavericks to back-to-back RMAC titles before transferring to the University of Hawaii.
Dere’s record-tying goal was a little different for her. She usually gets the ball near the box and works to beat her defender — or defenders, with many teams sending a second player to mark her close to the goal.
Against Regis, however, she chased down a deflected throw-in around midfield and sent it to Peyton Bundy. Bundy, in turn, sent the ball back to Dere on a bounce, roughly 30 yards away from the goal.
From the left side of the field, Dere settled the ball and blasted it toward the net.
“That was a lucky one,” she said with a smile. “I said, ‘OK, it’s gonna bounce one more time and I’m just gonna hit it as hard as I can and hopefully it goes over her head.’ ’’
The ball did just what she was hoping, sailing over the keeper’s head and into the opposite corner of the net for a 1-0 lead early in the game.
“I got a little lucky, but that’s one of my favorite goals I’ve probably ever scored,” Dere said. “That was special, but definitely luck.”
The record-breaker wasn’t quite as dramatic, at least on her end. Addie Randel was fouled in the box and Dere took the penalty kick. Regis goalie Katelyn Martin shaded to her left, but Dere went that direction anyway, calmly beating the diving keeper into the top corner.
Dere is quick to praise her teammates for putting her in position to score so many goals.
“I just have to give the credit back to my team. We have some really creative midfielders, Mira (Houck) is one of those, and their movement and their defense just creates a lot of opportunities for me, so I just have to try to get in the right spots and they usually get the ball to me,” she said.
Her young forward has a knack of scoring, but CMU coach Megan Remec said there’s more to it when it comes to Dere’s success.
“It’s very difficult to win in college, it’s very difficult to score in college, and especially when you’ve been doing it for awhile, you’re not unknown,” Remec said. “It’s really a credit to Lila and the girls around her that they’re able to create.
”I think it’s a personal credit to Lila, she’s an incredibly motivated individual. She’s out on the field working before practice and after practice and she puts the extra work in and I think that’s a credit to her to get that record. Like she said, I think the big focus now is to get the team moving and make all those goals go toward wins.”
Choosing to stay home to attend college and play soccer also has a little something to do with her success.
Dere grew up watching CMU play, and said the atmosphere at games made her want to be a part of the program. She’s one of three Fruita graduates on the roster, along with junior defender Michaela Dangler and freshman forward Kylie Wells.
“We have Kylie Wells playing outside forward and I’m super excited about that because I played with her in high school, so we have a good little bond there,” Dere said.
“It helps to work together and have someone else putting pressure on the back line that makes them ask questions or makes them make mistakes that we can capitalize on. It’s definitely helpful to have people that can put pressure on a back line.”
The Mavericks have had several local players with key roles throughout the history of the program — Lauren Sell, now third in career goals with 30, is another former Grand Junction High School product, as was Alisha Phillips, who is now fifth in career goals with 27.
“We’ve talked about this before, but I think it’s really a credit to the work ethic and mentality from the players in this area,” Remec said.
“I think there’s a blue-collar mentality and they’re not afraid to put in a lot of work and do the hard things.
“That’s a credit to a lot of those girls, where they come from and their motivation, and Lila being one of those who puts in a lot of extra work and it pays off.”