Lila Dere laughed when her coach joked that had she known a former Grand Junction Tiger was at the top of the career goals chart at Colorado Mesa, she would have been even more motivated to score.

“Was she really?” Dere, a Fruita Monument graduate, said when asked if it was even more special to pass a Tiger, Tiffany Thompson, on the scoring list. “I did not know that. That’s funny … good. I had no clue that she went to Junction and set that record. That’s pretty cool.”