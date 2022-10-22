Already the career goals record holder, Lila Dere is now the all-time leader in points for the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team.
The redshirt sophomore out of Fruita Monument High School ran onto a beautiful centering pass from Sophia Beames and one-timed it into the net Friday for her 18th goal of the season and 40th of her career in the Mavericks’ 4-0 victory over Adams State.
That goal gave her 86 career points (37 goals, 13 assists), and she added a penalty kick goal in the second half, pushing her nation-leading goal total to 19 for the season, two away from Tiffany Thompson’s single-season record of 21. Six players entered the weekend with 16 goals. The penalty kick pushed Dere’s career point total to 88.
The first goal came when Beames had the ball on the left sideline in the 29th minute. She sent an arching pass into the center of the box and Dere, on a sprint, beat her defender and booted the ball into the right side of the net.
She immediately turned and pointed to Beames in recognition of the pass, then gave her teammate a bear hug as the rest of the Mavericks celebrated with her.
Beames added a goal of her own a little more than one minute later on a hard shot from just outside the goal box. Addie Randel added a goal 5½ minutes into the second half when she took a pass from Jacqueline Linn after the Mavericks (8-7-1, 6-4 RMAC) forced a turnover. From the left side of the box, Randel settled the ball on one touch, then fired a shot to the opposite side of the net for a 3-0 lead.
Six minutes later, Dere had control of the ball off a corner kick just inside the box when she was tackled hard by Brianna Johnson and awarded a penalty kick.
She sent the ball into the left side of the goal after lining up slightly shaded the other way, fooling Adams State keeper Ashlyn Bartley.
Mesa’s defense allowed only four shots, but the Mavericks took 20, putting all but six on goal. Bartley made 10 saves for the Grizzlies (3-10-1, 2-7-1).
Volleyball
Colorado Mesa’s front line overwhelmed Western Colorado, with four players reaching double figures in kills in a 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13 victory in Gunnison.
The No. 20 Mavericks dominated the outside and middle attack, with Sierra Hunt and Savannah Spitzer recording 16 kills each, Sydney Leffler 14 and Tye Wedhorn 10.
Spitzer, No. 2 in the conference in hitting percentage, was unblockable, with no hitting errors in 23 attacks, a .696 efficiency. Wedhorn had only one hitting error and hit .643. Hunt and Leffler both hit over .300, and as a team, the Mavericks (16-4, 11-2 RMAC) hit .373.
Sabrina VanDeList had 48 of CMU’s 58 assists and Kerstin Layman had 18 digs. Spitzer had six block assists to help the Mavericks hold Western (2-18, 1-12) to a .213 hitting percentage.
The Mavericks were most dominant in the second and fourth sets. With a .370 hitting percentage, Mesa’s defense allowed Western to hit only .086 in the second set, putting up five total blocks.
After dropping the third set, the Mavericks came out quickly in the fourth, racing to an 11-1 lead and were never threatened, with only three attack errors for a .414 hitting percentage.
The Mavericks faced Western only a few hours after the Mountaineers announced the resignation of coach Eric Ballelos, effective immediately. Assistant Maggie Billingsley was elevated to interim coach.