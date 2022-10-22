Already the career goals record holder, Lila Dere is now the all-time leader in points for the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team.

The redshirt sophomore out of Fruita Monument High School ran onto a beautiful centering pass from Sophia Beames and one-timed it into the net Friday for her 18th goal of the season and 40th of her career in the Mavericks’ 4-0 victory over Adams State.