Lila Dere was unstoppable Friday night, leading the Colorado Mesa women's soccer team to a convincing 4-0 victory over the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the Mavs' Kickoff Weekend.
On a hot evening at Community Hospital Unity Field, the first home event of the fall at CMU, Dere, a redshirt sophomore, picked up where she left off last season. She tied her own program record with a four-goal performance, giving her six for the season and 28 in her career.
Dere's first goal came off her left foot into the right-hand side of the goal at the 11:52 mark after taking a feed from Sophia Beames. Evelyn Hammer set up Dere seven minutes later, and she connected into the left side of the net for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Only four minutes into the second half, Dere had her hat trick, going top shelf, and then made it 4-0 on another top-side goal off an assist by Ally Wachtel. That secured the Mavericks' first victory of the season after two close losses last weekend in the Pacific Northwest.
The Mavericks (1-2-0) were on the attack from the opening whistle, putting up 19 first-half shots to the Lopers' three. For the game, CMU had 31 shots, putting 15 on goal. The Lopers (0-2-1) managed only 10 shots, five on goal, with Chloe Dody saving all five for the shutout.
Dere, the leading goal scorer in the RMAC last season in her player-of-the-year redshirt freshman campaign, put nine of her 13 shots on goal. Mikayla Eccher and Hammer each put two shots on goal and the defense constantly turned the Lopers away to keep the Mavericks in control.
The Mavericks face Cal State Dominguez Hills at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Toros tied Western Colorado 1-1 earlier in the day. The Mountaineers play Nebraska-Kearney at 11 a.m.