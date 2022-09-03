Lila Dere was unstoppable Friday night, leading the Colorado Mesa women's soccer team to a convincing 4-0 victory over the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the Mavs' Kickoff Weekend.

On a hot evening at Community Hospital Unity Field, the first home event of the fall at CMU, Dere, a redshirt sophomore, picked up where she left off last season. She tied her own program record with a four-goal performance, giving her six for the season and 28 in her career.