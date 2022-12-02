100722 lila dere.jpg
Buy Now

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Colorado Mesa’s Lila Dere added to her trophy case by being selected to a pair of All-America teams. The redshirt sophomore made the Division II Conference Commissioners Association first team and was a second-team pick for the United Soccer Coaches Association.

 Scott Crabtree

Lila Dere can add a couple of more awards to her growing list of accomplishments on the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team after being selected to two All-America teams this week.

On Wednesday, Dere was selected to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America first team, and Thursday added second-team accolades from the United Soccer Coaches Association.