Lila Dere can add a couple of more awards to her growing list of accomplishments on the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team after being selected to two All-America teams this week.
On Wednesday, Dere was selected to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America first team, and Thursday added second-team accolades from the United Soccer Coaches Association.
The D2CCA team is selected by sports information directors across the country, with coaches vote for the USCA team.
After scoring 23 goals in 19 games this season, leading the nation in goals scored, points (48), shots per game (6.16) and shots on goal per game (3.21), Dere was the RMAC player of the year for the second straight season (she was the freshman of the year in the 2021 spring season).
Despite playing with a broken toe on her right foot much of the season, Dere broke Tiffany Thompson’s single-season record of 21 goals and 47 points and became the all-time leader in goals with 45, also breaking Thompson’s record.
The redshirt sophomore out of Fruita Monument High School was also the RMAC academic player of the year and the D2CCA South Central Region player of the year and made the USCA all-region first team.
She’s the sixth player in program history to make the United Soccer Coaches Association’s All-America team. Three former players, Thompson (1997), defender Cheryl Bates (2000) and goalkeeper Lindsay Blose (2002) were first-team USCA All-America players.
Football
Dagan Rienks scored only one touchdown his senior season, but the impact he made as a tight end for the Mavericks was noticeable.
The senior from Paonia made the D2CCA All-Super Region 4 first team on Thursday, making him eligible for All-America honors, which will be announced later this month.
Rienks’ only touchdown came in his final game when he returned an onside kick 43 yards to seal the victory against New Mexico Highlands. He had 27 catches for 407 yards this season and finished his career with 76 catches for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns.
He also threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Karst Hunter this season. Rienks has received attention from NFL scouts the past two years and is working out ahead of the NFL draft.
The American Football Coaches Association has not yet released its all-region and All-America lists.
Volleyball
Three CMU players received honorable mention All-America accolades this week from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Outside hitter Sierra Hunt, middle blocker Savannah Spitzer and setter Sabrina VanDeList were honored after receiving all-region awards last week.
Hunt, a redshirt sophomore, was fourth in the RMAC in kills per set (3.47) and points per set (3.84), recording 309 kills.
Spitzer, a redshirt junior, led the RMAC with a .389 attack percentage, which is 13th in the nation and third-best in program history. She recorded 238 kills and 53 blocks.
VanDeList led the RMAC with 53 service aces and had 1,156 assists this season, which is second in the RMAC and sixth in the nation (11.22 per set).
CMU, which finished the season 22-7, have had at least one AVCA All-American each year since 2017.
On Thursday, CMU coach Dave Fleming announced the signing of three players for next season, bolstering his deep roster.
Nicole Martin is a 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Cheyenne Mountain High School. She played outside hitter at Cheyenne Mountain and middle blocker for her club team, Colorado Juniors. In a release announcing the signings, Fleming said she could have an “immediate impact across the front row right away and the sky is the limit how she could impact this program.”
Adding to the stable of liberos is Marli Clausi, a 5-6 back row player from Skyline High School in Salt Lake City.
Clausi started all four years in high school and was the team captain for the Eagles, who finished in the top 10 in Utah her entire career. One of her older brothers, Joe, was a linebacker at CMU in 2010-11.
“She is a great libero and is strong, steady and smart,” Fleming said. “She will help our back row immediately.”
Another Utah product, Sophie Wendt, is a 5-10 setter from Farmington High School. Like Clausi, Wendt attended CMU’s volleyball camp and caught Fleming’s attention as a possible setter of the future. VanDeList still has two years of eligibility remaining.
“She is very athletic and has good size. She will have big shoes to fill, eventually taking over for Sabrina but we know she is up to the task,” Fleming said.