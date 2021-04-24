College Soccer
Mavs' Dere tabbed RMAC freshman of the year
Lila Dere came to Colorado Mesa with a reputation as a scorer, and she lived up to that in her freshman season.
The forward out of Fruita Monument High School led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in total shots and shots on goal (50 and 22, respectively) and tied for the conference lead in goals with seven, including four game-winning goals. On Friday, she was selected the RMAC freshman of the year in a vote of conference coaches.
Dere was one of five Colorado Mesa players to receive all-conference honors. She and sophomore defender Michaela Dangler were voted onto the first team, with forward/midfielder Lexi Newton, a Palisade graduate who had four assists and two goals, on the second team.
Two more Mavericks, midfielder Mikayla Eccher and defender Bobbie Golik, made the honorable mention team.