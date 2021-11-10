Lila Dere knows teams are marking her just a little closer now that it’s playoff season.
The leading goal scorer in the RMAC is at the top of every scouting report, and now that the redshirt freshman forward for the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team is the conference player of the year, even more attention will be paid to her, starting tonight in the conference tournament semifinals.
“Yeah, they’re marking me more,” the Fruita Monument product said. “I can even hear them on the field talking about me, like, ‘Oh, here she comes, here she comes.’ I even hear coaches telling their players, ‘Number 5, on her way over, she’s making a run, watch her here.’ So there’s definitely more of a focus, but I don’t know … it’s a little frustrating sometimes, but what can you do? The rest of the team will take care of it if I’m covered.”
Dere, the freshman of the year last season, has scored 15 goals in 16 games and also has four assists for the top-seeded Mavericks, who play host to Regis at 6 tonight at Community Hospital Unity Field.
CMU earned three of the conference’s major awards, with Michaela Dangler voted the defensive player of the year and Megan Remec the coach of the year.
Dangler, a redshirt sophomore from Grand Junction who also played at Fruita Monument, led a defense that allowed only 14 total goals and 9.6 shots per game, with six shutouts against RMAC opponents. She’s also scored a pair of goals and has two assists for the Mavericks.
Remec, the Mavs’ second-year coach, guided a team picked to finish seventh in the conference to a share of the RMAC championship with a 10-2-0 conference record.
Dere and Dangler made the All-RMAC first team, with redshirt junior midfielder Lexi Newton, who played at Palisade, on the second team.
Mikayla Eccher, Mira Houck and Haley Klasner made the honorable mention team.