Freshman Lila Dere scored 6 minutes, 8 seconds into overtime Thursday to complete the Colorado Mesa University women’s soccer team’s 3-2 comeback victory over No. 10 Northwest Nazarene at Dumke Field in Salt Lake City.
Dere’s winning goal, her third time finding the back of the net this season, was assisted by Lexi Newton. The Mavericks (3-0) trailed 2-1 going into the final 10 minutes before Haley Klasner scored in the 83rd minute, assisted by Mikayla Eccher.
The Nighthawks (2-1) led 1-0 at halftime on Jade Zimmer’s 30th-minute goal. Colorado Mesa tied the game on a Michaela Dangler goal assisted by Klasner at the 58:11 mark, but Madison Grande gave Northwest Nazarene the lead once again less than a minute later.
MEN'S
Chris Boyd scored twice, including the winning goal with 3:32 to go, as No. 16 Colorado Mesa won 2-1 over Montana State Billings in Nampa, Idaho.
Boyd's first goal in the 32nd minute gave the Mavericks (3-0) the lead, but Austin Shafer equalized in the 58th minute. Boyd's late winner was assisted by Colton Shafer.