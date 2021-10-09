Carli Dare and Lila Dere have played soccer together so long, they instinctively know where one another is on the field.
The Colorado Mesa redshirt freshmen, both of whom graduated from Fruita Monument, found one another Friday afternoon for the go-ahead goal as the Mavericks knocked Colorado School of Mines out of sole possession for first place in the RMAC 3-1 on a rainy afternoon at Maverick Field.
Dare stole the ball in the offensive third early in the second half, passed it to a teammate and got it back again on the left side. She sent the ball toward the box, where Dere was running in by the near post for a left-footed goal just into the corner of the net. Dere added another left-footer in the 85th minute as the Mavs ended a 12-game skid against the Orediggers.
Colorado Mesa hadn’t beaten Mines since 2007, and had lost 16 of 17 games in that span, with one tie. In nine of the past 11 matchups, the Orediggers had shut out CMU.
Less than a week after defeating then-No. 5 CU-Colorado Springs (which dropped to No. 12 in the national rankings this week), the Mavericks showed that was no fluke, controlling play throughout much of the game. The Orediggers received votes in this week’s national coaches poll.
With 18:34 left in the first half, the Mavericks went on the attack, but Mines keeper Sierra Roth made a diving save of a shot by Dere. The ball, however, bounced back into play, where Mikayla Eccher was waiting for the rebound, sending a low shot into the center of the open net for a 1-0 lead.
Mines (7-2-2, 4-1 RMAC) tied it up when Reese McDermott got free on a breakaway with 14:21 remaining in the half.
CMU’s defense didn’t give the Orediggers many chances after that, especially after Dere scored the go-ahead goal.
Her second goal of the game and the one that put the game out of reach came when Sophie Beames sent the ball to Dere near midfield. She dribbled into the attacking third and at first was 1-on-1 with a defender. Three more Orediggers closed in, but Dere found just enough of a gap to send a shot with her left foot to the far corner with 6:07 remaining.
Dere has scored seven goals in eight games, second in the RMAC, and leads the league in shots (46) and shots on goal (25). She also has a league-leading three game-winning goals.
Up two goals, the Mavericks went into clock-control mode, consistently keeping the ball out of their defensive third.
By putting 13 of their 18 shots on goal, the Mavericks (6-2, 3-1) kept constant pressure on Mines’ defense; the Orediggers put only five of 10 shots on goal. Chloe Dody made four saves for CMU, which vaulted into a tie for fourth place in the conference with nine points.
Men's soccer
Joey Joiner buried a shot from the top of the box with 1:38 left in the first overtime in No. 15 CMU's 2-1 overtime thriller over Fort Lewis at Maverick Field.
Two weeks after the Skyhawks stunned CMU in a nonconference game, the Skyhawks took a 1-0 lead 5½ minutes into the second half with a shot glancing off Connor Durant's fingertips into the net. Joiner, who came off the bench in the second half, evened the game at 1-1, and CMU fought off two great scoring chances by Fort Lewis in the final five minutes of regulation.
The first, with just more than four minutes to play, came when Durant made a diving deflection of a shot, and lunged to try to cover the ball. He couldn't, and the ball rolled back to Fort Lewis, but the Mavs' defense blocked the shot as Durant scrambled back to the goal line.
With 1:30 to play in regulation, Fort Lewis had a corner kick and CMU was called for a foul in the box, giving the Skyhawks a penalty kick. Gabriel Legendre's attempt hit the crossbar and CMU eventually cleared it to send the game to overtime.
Each team missed shots early in overtime and Durant made a save in the 96th minute. With just less than two minutes left in the first overtime, the Mavs had a throw-in, and set things up from the midfield line.
Isa Trujillo chipped the ball to the left wing, where Fernando Morales sent a cross to Aaron Martinez. He sent a one-touch pass to Joiner, who was centered in front of the goal box. Joiner sent a line drive into the right side of the net, keeping the Mavericks (9-2, 3-0 RMAC) undefeated in conference play.
Colorado Mesa put 10 of 26 shots on goal, with the Skyhawks () taking 18 shots, four on goal. Durant finished with three saves.
Volleyball
After withstanding an opening flurry by Fort Lewis, CMU shut down the Skyhawks in a 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 RMAC rout in Durango.
The Mavericks (10-4, 5-2 RMAC) had twice as many kills as Fort Lewis (2-9, 2-5), 50-25, with Sierra Hunt and Holly Schmidt combining for more than all of the Skyhawks combined. Hunt finished with 17 kills, hitting .375, on the right side, and Schmidt adding 11 kills and only two errors for a .310 average, from the outside.
Once CMU pulled ahead 13-12 in the first set, the Mavericks didn't trail the rest of the match.
Haley Hahn and Tye Wedhorn added seven each, with Maranda Theleus coming up with six more. Wedhorn helped close down any kind of middle attack by Fort Lewis with two solo blocks and four block assists.
The Mavs hit .288 as a team, with a sizzling .429 percentage (18 kills, 3 errors in 35 swings) in the final set.
Sabrina VanDeList had 42 assists — Fort Lewis finished with 24 — and two aces, and CMU's defense came up with 53 digs, which helped keep the Skyhawks to only a .080 hitting percentage.
Women’s golf
Brandy McClain shot 5-over-par 77 in the first round of the Westminster Wasatch Invitational in South Jordan, Utah to lead Colorado Mesa, which is tied for fourth place with Metro State at 20-over 314.
McClain is tied for eighth, eight strokes off the lead after Biola’s Brady Turnquist fired a 3-under 69 in the first round.
Crystle Querol, playing as an individual, is also at 5-over, with Myranda Kotlowski tied for 14th with a 6-over 78. Cassidy Phelan is tied for 20th one more stroke back, with Brittlynn O’Dell tied for 25th with an 80 and Elly Walters tied for 34th at 81.