The Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission announced Tuesday that the Desert’s Edge Triathlon, scheduled for Saturday at Highline Lake State Park, has been canceled.
The Colorado Mesa University Triathlon team was among those that was to compete in the triathlon. Now, in conjunction with CMU’s team, there will still be a triathlon course set up at the park for those who wish to do it on their own starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, but Olympic and Sprint cycling courses will not be closed to traffic.
“It was more of a COVID thing combined with technical issues from our timing company,” GJ Sports Commission Executive Director Ben Snyder said. “Fortunately, we’re still going to have people come out and participate in a race.”
All athletes registered for this year’s event will have their registrations deferred to next year’s event, which is being planned by the commission as an expanded festival surrounding the triathlon. Participating on one’s own Saturday will not affect registration for next year.
Those who wish to participate Saturday and receive free pizza and swag are asked to reserve their place at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe9aOd5u1lOhvdT3L9zahwFmU9Paj-kmURXCvGp7xYsEDd9Ww/viewform.