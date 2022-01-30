It’s incredibly loud, but you can’t hear a thing.
On a frigid winter night, it’s brutally hot.
During day games, the sunlight beaming through the thick glass blocks and the doors on the west side not only cranks up the heat inside, but the rays catch at just the right — or wrong — spot, and that open layup might hit the bottom of the rim, or the pass you’re about to catch bonks you in the head, because you’re momentarily blinded by the light.
The old wooden bleachers creak and have undoubtedly left more than one splinter in the backside of a fan.
The lighting leaves a lot to be desired, the floor has slick spots — and some dead spots. And what’s up with the mint-green tile on the walls?
But on a Friday night when Central or Fruita Monument is the opponent, there’s not a better atmosphere for a high school basketball game than the Grand Junction High School gym.
“You’ve been in there when the place is packed, the balcony’s full of people and the baseline is full, there’s so many folks in there,” said Grand Junction girls coach Sam Provenza, who has been an assistant or head coach at Grand Junction High since 1980, other than an eight-year stint as the Palisade girls coach. “It’s loud and it’s hot.What a great atmosphere for high school basketball.
“You add 2,200 people in there and it’s amazing, it’s an amazing place. I was thinking back about Danny Newton, Billy Dreher, Phil Mendelson and how that place just used to shake, it was so loud. Those guys would just fill that place.”
Newton starred for the Tigers, Dreher for Fruita Monument and Mendelson for Central in the mid-1980s, and when they were on the court, it was standing-room only.
“People were lined up on the baseline because they couldn’t find a seat,” Provenza said. “You know we were violating every capacity rule, it was crazy, but boy, it was so fun.”
So many people flocked to those games that before Central and Fruita Monument built their new gymnasiums, games between the Warriors and Wildcats had to be moved either to Brownson Arena at Colorado Mesa or the Tigers’ gym just to accommodate the crowds.
”It’s probably the most fun rivalry that I’ve ever played in,” said Sydney Brandon, a standout guard for the Grand Junction girls from 2011-15. “College rivalries are intense and you pack the gym, but there’s nothing like Fruita-Junction. Nothing like it.”
A CHANGE IS COMING
Soon, the atmosphere will change for Tigers’ home games. Once the new Grand Junction High School is built, expected to be finished by the end of 2024, the Tigers will christen a new gym. The auxiliary gym, primarily used as a practice and sub-varsity game facility, will be retained.
The main gym’s days are numbered, and the students have gotten into the spirit since the bond issue passed in November, wearing construction hard hats, reflective vests and cordoning off the student section with yellow caution tape.
Those who played in the old brick-walled gym are thrilled it’s being replaced, but also have fond memories of what’s known as the Tigers’ Den.
“I think my best memories about it are just like when it gets loud, how loud it actually gets,” said Drew Derrieux. “When the crowd’s jumpin’, I mean, I don’t know if it’s the old walls in there, but the noise just bounces off it, but I think those have been some of the loudest environments I’ve been in in high school or college at any level I’ve played at. There was just something about it.
”Obviously the Junction-Fruita games are special in itself, and I think the contrast of the newer gym at Fruita, the updated floor versus the old, nitty-gritty Junction gym, that kind of played a part in it, but the noise just bounced off that old stucco for some reason.”
Provenza provided the answer to the din in the Den, and it’s part of the reason the school needed to be replaced — asbestos.
“If you look up in the ceiling, that used to be all asbestos tile, and that’s where the acoustics came from, and they used to be decent acoustics,” he said. “They all had to come down, so that sound just goes up and hits the top and starts to spread out and bounces off those brick walls and nobody can hear anything anybody says, and then you add the drummers and the band and it’s just nuts.”
Playing in the Grand Junction gym is part of a family legacy for Derrieux, whose mother, Jill Teeters Derrieux, sister Jamie Derrieux Robertson, and aunt, Jamie Teeters, all played for the Tigers.
“I’ve been going to games there since I was 10 years old,” said Drew, who is an assistant boys coach at Palisade, and a couple of weeks ago entered the visitors’ locker room at Grand Junction for the first time.
“There’s a little piece of you that’s a little sad, because I grew up in that gym, watching my sister play and going to my mom’s practices (when she a girls assistant coach). It feels like you’re losing part of your childhood almost, but I’m excited for the whole renovation. I’m not gonna miss having to share a locker room with the football players and having some walls falling in in the bathroom.
“But there’s just something special about the old gym. I always looked forward to having practice in the old gym compared to the new gym. There’s just something about it.”
Brandon agreed that there’s something special about the Tigers’ Den.
”It feels more packed than a lot of the gyms in the district and that’s what I did like. I hope when they build the new school they try to stay with that, but they’ll probably try to do something huge that doesn’t have that same feel,” she said.
”I like how the other side of the bleachers are very small (behind the team benches) so everybody has to pack on the other side. I just love that, it just feels more crowded and the atmosphere is more fun to play in. It gets crazier and rowdier.”
That has a lot to do with the students, she said. Brandon is now an assistant girls coach at Central, and said it does feel weird to sit on the visiting bench in her old gym, but still loves seeing the students show up.
”Junction to me, through everything that school has gone through, up and down with sports, the culture has stayed the same. The students are going to come support, they do not care if a team is 1 and 500, the students are going to show up. I love that,” she said. “They’re going to come support, and I don’t know how many schools can say that.”
Players learn where not to dribble the ball, and it’s not just to avoid a trapping defense.
“The fact that you’re sitting on a moat,” Derrieux said. “You’ll be in the heat of the game and you dribble and the ball would bounce, not really to the side, but kind of bounce irregular and you’re like, ‘What just happened? Oh yeah, this place is sinking.’ It just adds to the whole experience.”
Part of the charm of the Grand Junction gym are the brick-lined walls and the balcony seating — and the sheer size of the gym, with seating for more than 2,000 fans. Provenza and Grand Junction boys coach Isaac Madison have been part of meetings to discuss the look of the new gym, and trying to retain some of that charm while embracing a shiny, modern facility is the goal.
Brandon said it would be cool if the new gym is built like a small arena, with seating areas behind the baskets.
“Isaac was talking about Colorado Academy or somewhere on (the Front Range) and they took the center jump circle from the old floor in the old gymnasium and put it on the wall in the lobby,” Provenza said. “How cool is that? We’ve talked about how we can keep some of the nostalgia and some of the tradition.”
In keeping with tradition, Brandon has one more suggestion:
“They need to keep one green tile in memory, put it somewhere in the gym.”