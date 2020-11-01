Despite absorbing another loss in the coronavirus-shortened season, the Grand Junction High School football team found some silver linings.
“I saw a lot of great things today from our team, a lot of great things from our line up front, a lot of great things from our young quarterback,” Grand Junction coach Ed Johnson said Saturday after the Tigers’ 45-14 loss to Ponderosa. “(Ponderosa) is a good football team. I could tell they were frustrated. We did some things that they weren’t happy with that I was happy with. We put pressure on them and did the things we wanted to do this week.
“We’ve just got to have some help from our wide receivers. We had about seven or eight dropped balls today… That’s just the way the ball bounces.”
Mustangs quarterback Jack Hanenburg threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns and added 70 yards and two more TDs on the ground.
Grand Junction (0-4, 0-3 Western Slope Conference) fell behind the Mustangs (4-0, 3-0 WSC) 21-0 in the first half at Stocker Stadium and couldn’t catch up from there.
Hanenburg accounted for all of Ponderosa’s first-half touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — but not everything was easy for the senior. Grand Junction’s Tyler Blanco picked off a deep pass early in the second quarter.
Trailing 21-0, the Tigers’ offense finally kicked into gear, methodically marching down the field for a touchdown.
A 26-yard pass from Peyton Brock to Braden Prettyman highlighted the drive, which was capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Aiden Johnson to make the score 21-6 with 3:41 left until halftime.
That was as close as Grand Junction got. Ponderosa added a 28-yard field goal before halftime for a 24-6 lead. Grand Junction’s only other score was a 2-yard run by Kieran Thompson in the fourth quarter.
“It, of course, sucks to lose,” Thompson said. “Nobody likes losing, but the thing I can take away from it is that we played a lot better than last week. We’re getting better every week. We’ve just got to keep pushing each other on the practice field and keep that positive energy that we had today. We competed against the No. 4-ranked team and came out and did pretty well, besides the score.”
The Tigers had a chance to trim the lead after halftime, but an interception led to another score by the Mustangs. Grand Junction nearly picked off Hanenburg a second time, but the pass was batted into the air and landed in the arms of Ponderosa’s Kolton Miller, who coasted into the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown and a 38-6 lead.
Grand Junction has two rivalry games left in the season — this Saturday against Central and Nov. 13 against Fruita Monument.
“I’m not going to downplay Central whatsoever,” Ed Johnson said. “We’re having some struggles and they’re having some struggles. Somebody’s got to win at the end of the day. I’m just going to tell our guys, ‘We’re going to go back to practice next week, practice like we did this week, we’re going to come out here and execute some things better than we did this week, and I think we’ll end up on the right side of the ball.’ ”