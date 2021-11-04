There were a few ways the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team could have won its first RMAC title since 2000 on Wednesday night.
A loss by Colorado Mines to Regis earlier in the day set the stage for the Mavericks to win the title outright with a victory over Westminster. A loss by CU-Colorado Springs to CSU-Pueblo also would have given Mesa the crown.
However, the Griffins’ Cassidy Orr scored 1 minute, 21 seconds into overtime to hand Mesa a 2-1 loss and the Mountain Lions defeated the ThunderWolves 4-1 to forge a tie atop the RMAC standings.
The Mavs (13-3, 10-2 RMAC) will be the top seed in the RMAC tournament, which begins Sunday, by virtue of an earlier victory over UCCS. The Mavs host Fort Lewis at noon at Maverick Field.
Wednesday, Lexi Newton scored her third goal of the season in the first half to give Mesa a 1-0 lead. With only 7:58 left in the game, Westminster’s Alexa Maple scored to tie the score 1-1 and send the game into overtime.
RMAC Awards
Connor Durant and Ethan Anderson led the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team’s defense to a .61 goals-allowed average, and on Wednesday were selected the RMAC goalkeeper and defender of the year, respectively.
Durant allowed an average of .53 goals a game and also led the conference with 57 saves and had a saves percentage of 86.4. He allowed only nine goals and tied for the league lead with eight shutouts in 17 games.
Anderson led CMU’s defense, which allowed only 11 goals this season — the Mavericks outscored their opponents 47-11 and the defense held teams to a .056 shooting percentage.
Both made all-conference first team along with forward Alec Fronapfel, who had an RMAC-high five game-winning goals and was fifth with eight goals.
Defender Isa Trujillo made the second team, with forwards Joey Joiner and Fernando Morales and midfielder Leo Mireles on the honorable mention team.
Colorado Mesa (14-3-1) is seeded second and plays in the RMAC tournament semifinals at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Maverick Field against the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between Regis and Westminster.
Regional Rankings
Colorado Mesa’s men’s soccer team is ranked fifth in the most recent Super Region 4 rankings, which came out Wednesday, made up of schools from both the South Central and West Regions. CMU (14-3-1) dropped two spots from last week’s initial set of rankings.
In the women’s soccer South Central Regional rankings, Colorado Mesa is ranked third. The Mavericks’ football team, which lost to Western Colorado last weekend, fell from eighth to ninth in the Super Region 4 rankings.
In Wednesday’s initial volleyball rankings, Mesa (17-4) is sixth in the South Central Regional.