In addition to being the principal at Palisade High School, Dan Bollinger has served a different role for District 51 over the past 20 years: wrestling official.
“Ever since I moved to the valley, I started officiating,” Bollinger said. “I coached wrestling for about 10 years and felt that the kids deserve good officials. They deserve fair officials. They deserve somebody that is going to come out here and be here for the kids. I wanted to stay connected to the sport of wrestling. I wasn’t going to coach anymore, so it was my way of giving back to the sport that gave me so much.”
At no point in the past two decades, however, has he faced as much difficulty in officiating a season as this one. COVID-19 regulations, opt-outs by other officials and the strange, shortened nature of the Season B calendar all led to the Colorado Wrestling Officials Association (CWOA) starting this season with only 10 officials for the region, according to Bollinger.
“We had some officials not do it for different reasons,” Bollinger said. “Some had health concerns, some didn’t want to wear a mask, some said, ‘It’s a shortened season, so it’s a good time for me to have a surgery.’ We had five or six officials not officiate this year. We’re still short on officials.”
Through recruiting efforts all the way from the valley to Montrose, the CWOA brought in new officials to increase the count to about 20, still 10 short of the optimum that are usually available on the Western Slope.
One strategy Bollinger and fellow CWOA regional director Steve Gottlieb, a 26-year veteran of prep officiating, implemented in bringing in new officials was to focus on youth.
Keegan Bailey is one of those young officials.
Bailey, who placed in the Class 5A state tournament as a Fruita Monument senior in 2019, was working Wednesday night’s matches at Central High School with Bollinger and Gottlieb.
“I had thought about officiating. I graduated two years ago now and I was wrestling for 12 years before,” Bailey said. “Honestly, like Dan said, it’s about giving back to the sport and being able to stay connected. I’m not able to get in a room and assist this year with restrictions, so I wanted to be involved and this is a good way to do it.”
The presence of Bailey and other new officials is welcomed by Bollinger and Gottlieb. Had local officiating participation remained what it was at the start of the season, events like Wednesday’s quadrangular would have been all-day events — at best.
“We didn’t have enough officials,” Bollinger said. “We had situations where we were trying to officiate quads like tonight with one official. When you have small teams, sometimes you can get away with that, but with bigger teams like tonight, that would have taken us eight hours. It’s impossible with one official.”
Bollinger said anyone interested in joining the wrestling officiating ranks can reach out to himself or Gottlieb through CWOA. However, as this season is already winding down and approaching regionals, any new help this season might be reserved for the middle school ranks.
The good news for Bollinger is that, should society and, thus, high school sports, get back to normal, this winter’s recruiting efforts should pay off next season.
“We have three brand-new officials this year,” Gottlieb said. “We’re gaining officials.
“We’re making it through, and because we were so short of officials, we were able to recruit some young officials who are going to be really good. I think we’ll be better off next year than we were last year.”