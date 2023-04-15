Alecia Wareham has the outgoing spunk, Luka Knott has the quiet demeanor.
The standout seniors for the Fruita Monument High School track and field team might be on different ends of that social spectrum but among the many traits they share is that they’re atop of the Class 5A throwing leader boards.
Knott’s top discus distance is 124 feet, 4 inches. It’s the best in the class and the third best in Colorado. Wareham’s best shot put mark this season is 38 feet, 4.75 inches, which is also the best in the class and third best in the state.
“Alecia is extremely hard-working, always wanting to do well. She has the best mindset, she wants to be better no matter what. But she’s also always the one to crack a joke. She’s just really, really fun,” said Alice Schaefer, Fruita’s throwing coach. “Luka has blossomed … She’s been throwing a 134 in practice and our school record is 131 … She is an extremely-level headed athlete. She’s quiet but leads by example.”
Knott and Wareham tried team sports prior to track and field but neither felt motivated to push themselves in those.
“It’s more competing with myself and less physical contact … I was like, ‘I do not want to run, I am not built for running. I have asthma, I am not running, ‘” Knott cracked. “My dad was like, ‘What about the field aspect?’ Now, throwing a Frisbee? That sounds like a lot of fun.”
Wareham had a similar path.
“My aunt was a track coach in Hayden and she wanted me to try out because I have the muscles and power to throw,” Wareham said. “I was able to progress better because I was constantly working on muscle support for throwing.”
Both felt a bit like outsiders prior to finding a family in track. Knott moved to the area in eighth grade after being born and raised in Utah. Knott said the team has helped her come out of her shell.
She was put on varsity early on because there were few girls throwers. After watching some of the best throwers in the area, Knott saw her hard work starting to pay off at the Montrose Invitational in 2021. She threw the discus that day 84-10 for a personal record and fifth-place finish
“It was the first time I ever placed,” she said. “I was like, ‘What! I really actually did that!’ I was so happy, I was so excited.”
After that, she was hungry for more — hungry to reach those podiums and be draped with medals. So she satiated that appetite by weightlifting more often, especially with squats.
As a junior, she began regularly hitting triple digits and finished eighth at the state meet.
Discus and shot put requires constant tweaking of your form as you continue to add muscle. Knott has been fine-tuning her throws all season, has surpassed 120 feet twice and hasn’t thrown shorter than 110-5 this season. She flung the discus 110-6 on Friday and the shot put 35-9. Knott plans to throw for Utah Valley University as she pursues a degree in graphic design.
Wareham has also been tediously improving her craft.
She started to turn a corner at the Southwestern League Championships in Durango last season.
“I was throwing pretty far in that meet,” said Wareham, who also plays tenor saxophone in marching band and is in the National FFA Organization. “I was going through some shoulder pains so I knew that if I just pushed through it that I was going to go farther.”
Wareham’s point of emphasis has been her balance. When a thrower is unbalanced, the velocity and strength of the toss is significantly hampered.
“You’re on one foot with all of your weight on it and pushing yourself. And then you’re also spinning” Wareham said. “I do drills with our athletic trainer, just working on standing on a flat foot. And with our coach, she has us on a line spinning in full circles until we land perfectly on a 360.”
On Friday, Wareham threw the discus 81-2 and the shot put 26-11. She said she’s working at improving her distances so that she can throw in college.
Schaefer said she’s proud of how far both athletes have come and have emerged as leaders in and outside of competitions. Wareham brings an infectious positive energy to the team that everyone feeds off of, she said, and makes a point to connect with teammates and opponents to build a welcoming atmosphere.
Knott, meanwhile, is also an example for those who wish to lead by example.
“At our school, we throw towards the track. And if students hit the track with their throw, I buy everyone ice cream (at City Market),” Schaefer said. “Everyone was so happy for her when she hit the track for the first time.”
Knott said she always chooses ice cream sandwiches during those sweet dessert runs.
She and Wareham have learned the value of being supported by a community and hard work.
“Don’t make bad habits at the start and watch a lot of Olympic throwers,” Knott said. “Watching film is probably the best thing you can do.”
Usual suspects win AT Wertman
Just as they have for most of the season, the Fruita girls and Montrose boys won their respective meets Friday.
On the girls side, Fruita won with 127 points. Grand Junction finished third and Palisade placed seventh. Central did not field any girls. Cedaredge placed second.
For boys Grand Junction was second with 116 points. Fruita was third, Palisade was ninth and Central was 10th. Montrose won with 181.5 points.
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones won the triple jump with a leap of 46-4.75. It’s the third best mark in the state (his second best mark) and among the top-50 distances in the nation.
In the high jump, De Beque’s Scottie Vines cleared 6-8 and Fruita’s Daniel Thomason set a personal record at 6-6.
Central’s top varsity athletes were across the state competing in the Pomona Invitational in Lakewood.