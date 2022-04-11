Ally Distler’s torrid hitting continued Sunday, leading the Colorado Mesa softball team to another series sweep, this one against Black Hills State.
Distler hit three home runs in Sunday’s doubleheader, giving her 14 this season. The Mavericks (33-5, 25-1 RMAC) won the opener 9-1 and the final game of the series 8-0, both five-inning run-rule decisions.
Distler hit the first of her three home runs in the first inning of the opening game, a two-run shot that gave the Mavericks a 3-0 lead. Nicole Christensen followed with a three-run shot to center, her sixth of the season, for a 6-0 lead.
Ava Fugate added a solo home run in the third, giving her five. After the Yellowjackets scored in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Crystal Amaral, Ashley Bradford and Myah Arrieta doubled home runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Ellie Smith (13-2) allowed the one run on three hits and struck out five for the win.
Distler, who got a break from behind the plate in the final game of the day, serving as CMU’s designated player, hit a pair of solo home runs, one in the third inning to put the Mavs up 5-0 and another in the fifth for a 7-0 lead.
Sarah Jorissen followed with her fifth home run of the season, a shot to center that ended the game on the run rule.
Distler is now hitting .352 and has driven in 38 runs, trailing Smith’s 40 RBI. Arrieta went 4 for 6 on the day, raising her team-leading batting average to .423. Every regular player in the Mavs’ lineup is hitting .333 or better, with only two reserves hitting below .300 on the team that’s hitting .357 as a team.
Paige Adair (11-1) threw a two-hit shutout, striking out five.
Baseball
Metro State took advantage of strong winds, especially Ross Smith, who hit four home runs in a 10-9 victory over the No. 7 Mavericks, earning a split of the four-game RMAC series in Denver.
Smith hit the ball out of the park in each of his first four at-bats and drove in six of the Roadrunners’ runs.
A five-run third inning broke a 3-3 tie, and every time the Mavericks (24-8, 11-5 RMAC) pulled close, Smith went to the plate and gave Metro (23-15, 12-8) more of a cushion.
CMU scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning on Julian Boyd’s bases-loaded double to cut the deficit to 8-6. With one out in the bottom of the inning, though, Smith hit a solo home run to left for a 9-6 lead.
Caleb Farmer hit a leadoff home run in the sixth, but again, Smith answered with his fourth home run of the game in the bottom of the inning, putting the Mavericks three runs down again.
An RBI double by Harrison Rodgers cut it to 10-8 in the seventh and Jordan Stubbings, who made a couple of outstanding catches at first base fighting a swirling wind, drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 10-9 with one out.
Boyd, though, struck out and Chase Hamilton popped out to third, leaving the bases loaded.
Dave Henderson (3-2) took the loss, lasting only 2 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on five hits.
Lacrosse
Another day, another runaway victory for the CMU men’s lacrosse team, which got four goals from AJ Switzer and Jed Brummett and three each from James Steinke and JJ Brummett.
The Mavericks (8-3, 3-0 RMAC) scored four goals in the first quarter and led 10-2 by halftime.
Switzer scored at the 12:34 mark of the first quarter and 24 seconds later Caden Hathaway connected.
Jed Brummett scored back-to-back goals about four minutes apart to open the second quarter, and JJ Brummett followed for a 7-1 lead.
In all, 11 Mavericks scored, with Switzer pushing his goals total to 26 on the season. He added two assists, with Sergio Pelayo setting up three goals and scoring once.
CMU’s relentless attack produced 69 shots and the defense allowed the ThunderWolves (2-6, 1-2) to take only 23.
The offense started in the faceoff for the Mavericks, winning 27 of 32, and Mesa picked up 63 ground balls to keep possession.
Calvin Doucette made two saves in the first half for the victory, with Nolan Hoffman and Mac Bayless splitting the second half.
Tennis
CMU wrapped up a rare weekend at home by winning duals against Colorado College on senior day.
The men’s team, led by Steven Howe’s 6-7 (7-4), 7-5, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles, defeated the Tiger 6-1, and the women won every match in straight sets in a 7-0 win.
Christensen Albrecht- sen lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in his final match for the Mavericks at No. 2 singles, but Moises Cure, who returned from injury this week, won his home finale 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 4.
Maike Waldburger, one of two seniors for the Mavericks, won her final home match 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
Lauren Thomas, the other senior, won her exhibition singles match 8-1 and her exhibition doubles match with Kenna Kelley 6-2.
The men’s team will miss qualifying for the PacWest conference tournament, with only the top eight making the field, but the women’s team is in line to grab one of 12 spots in the tournament later this month.