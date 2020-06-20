Prep athletes in the Grand Valley are finally ready to have a ball.
Thursday night the Mesa County Public Health Department gave District 51 approval to move into Stage 2 for summer athletics and activities.
The new stage will begin Monday, and the major difference from Stage 1 is the introduction of balls to sports that use them.
“Everybody is so excited,” District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said.
Under Stage 1 guidelines, which began June 8, coaches and players could be in groups of 10 in weight rooms but could not work out in gyms. Athletes and coaches could do conditioning drills outside in pods of 10, but balls were not allowed during the stage.
In Stage 2, pod sizes will increase to 15, and each individual pod can use a ball if that sport requires one.
For example, baseball and softball players may hit in cages, throw batting practices and take ground balls. After each pod is finished with the balls, they must be disinfected.
“A pod is like your family,” Cain said. “If a ball stays in one pod for the entire time, it doesn’t have to be disinfected.”
Basketball players can now shoot baskets in a gym, and each pod will have its own ball.
A football can now be thrown back and forth in a pod so players can work on timing with their quarterback.
In lacrosse, players can play catch and work on ball-handling drills. Soccer players can now use a ball in their pod to work on footwork and ball-handling. Volleyball players can use nets and balls as long as the pods remain socially distanced.
No physical contact is allowed during Stage 2 in any sport. In addition, all athletes must wash their hands before and after each workout, and social distancing still must be practiced.
“We’re ahead of the curve compared to the vast majority of the state,” Cain said. “Stage 2 is just for our district. To have gyms open and having the opportunity for kids to work on fundamentals with balls for their sport is huge and a major step in the right direction.”