The final track invitational of the season is an opportunity for athletes to make one final push to crack the top 18 in their event to qualify for the state meet, or build a big enough lead to prevent others from passing them.
That was the mission for many District 51 athletes on the first day of the Dennis Teeters Tiger Invite at Stocker Stadium on Friday.
Grand Junction’s Sailer Warinner is just on the bubble of qualifying for the Class 4A meet in the shot put. The secret to succeeding in the sport, she believes, is to just keep faith in the training.
“It’s a repetitive sport and it’s hard to keep going when you’re doing the same thing over and over again, so you ask, ‘Am I really improving?’ ” Warinner said. “But if you trust the process and your training, it all comes together.”
Her season-best distance of 33 feet, 9.75 inches is the 18th-best mark in 4A, which is just enough to qualify her for state. While she didn’t bump that mark up on Friday, she still has a 1.75-inch lead over the 19th-best competitor.
At this point in the season, the senior is just fine-tuning her craft.
“I’ve been working on my speed and my finish,” she said. “Because after a while, I think you get the technique down very well. I’m really just trying to work on getting that extra momentum.”
Warinner’s performance this year is all the more impressive considering it’s her first full one in high school.
She missed her entire freshman season due to a concussion and her sophomore year was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While she got to compete as a junior, that campaign was modified because of the virus.
“I think I’ve done pretty well. But because we’re getting a new high school, there was a shed in front of our shot ring so there was a week where we couldn’t really do much,” said Warinner, who will compete for Utah Valley University beginning in the fall. “Competing at Grand Junction has meant a lot to me. I have met a lot of people who mean the world to me.”
Tristian Spence shaved four seconds off of her time in the 800-meter run. Other results notwithstanding, her time of 2 minutes, 17.65 seconds is the 11th best in 4A. Spence also has the fourth-best time in the 3,200 and the 11th-best time in the 1,600.
Warrior runners ready to compete
Central’s Shalom Trowbridge’s goal this weekend was a little unorthodox. Instead of trying to make a final run to improve his distance times, he took it slow. Mostly because he was sick last week and didn’t run. So, the coaching staff had him just set pace in the 800.
Trowbridge didn’t mind, though. He’s still riding the high from when he ran the 1,600 in only 4:22.83 at the Liberty Bell Invite in Littleton on April 29.
“Qualifying for state seemed more attainable to me than the actual time, which I know is weird because they’re the same thing,” Trowbridge said. “I always looked at state as something I could reach, but 4:22 as something in the realm of people who are good, while I’m over here, just a normal runner. But after reaching that, I was really happy.”
That time puts Trowbridge at 16th in 4A, a full one second ahead of the next runner and only seven tenths of a second out of the top 15.
Trowbridge, a junior, will run the 800 at state after posting the 10th-best time. He is also a member of the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams. Those team’s season bests rank second and third, respectively.
Trowbridge isn’t just content with making state — he wants to win the whole shebang.
“Usually I have to run against other people who run really well, I need that competition,” Trowbridge said. “Before the race, I have to set it into my mind that I can stay with him and will stay with him. If I can get that in there, then I will run those times and stick with them.”
Trowbridge wasn’t the only Warrior with a spot on the line. In the 3,200, the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th-best times are all within six tenths of a second of each other. Central’s Jackson Edwards has the 17th-best time at 9:36.33 .
But the Central coaches took a gamble this weekend and didn’t have Edwards run in the 3,200. Their reasoning is that, at this point in the season, there isn’t much significant change in times.
Edwards, who is a member of the 4x800 relay team, instead ran the 800 but was unable to set a personal record in the event.