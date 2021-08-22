Joe Ramunno would send in a play, and Cameron Ross would snap the football to Brandon Milholland.
On the other side of the practice field, Landon McKee was scheming to stop them.
The four current District 51 high school head football coaches were together in the late 1990s and early 2000s at Mesa State College (now Colorado Mesa University), and have formed a unique Western Slope coaching fraternity, with Ramunno the chapter president.
All four grew up on the Western Slope — Ramunno in Steamboat Springs, McKee in Cedaredge and Ross and Milholland are coaching at their high school alma maters, Ross at Fruita Monument and Milholland at Central.
“I really enjoy it because those ties we all have in the valley, to me, it’s cool,” said Ross, entering his fourth year as the Wildcats’ head football coach after a dozen years as an assistant.
“Landon is one of my best friends and Brandon and I go way back to Mesa, and Ryan (Whittington, who also played for Ramunno at Mesa) is now the head coach at Rifle; we’ve been talking back and forth. It’s kind of cool to be able to chat with the guys here in town and know them on a personal level and have that relationship.”
It’s a relationship that allows them to pick up the phone to talk football or anything else that comes to mind. It also makes it easy to schedule scrimmages or 7-on-7 workouts, as they did this summer.
During the season, there are times where conversations idle — the week they play each other.
McKee and Ross were assistants together at Fruita Monument several years ago, and because they’re all friends, game week can be a little tricky.
“I’ve coached against Brandon as a coordinator when he got the Central job and it is hard,” McKee said. “Cameron and I have a good relationship, we’ve been friends a long time. It is difficult, but there’s a lot of guys out there I’m friends with, you’re friends outside the week you play. You’re still friends and you still talk, you just don’t talk that week.
“It’s its own challenge. You have to work at that relationship a little harder. Regardless of the outcome, we’re still friends, we’re on the same side. It presents its own challenges, but also presents its own set of dynamics.”
Just because they’re friends, Ross said, doesn’t mean they don’t want to win those cross-town rivalry games.
“The rivalry hasn’t gone away, it’s just changed a little bit,” he said. “You still want to beat Landon, beat Junction, beat Central, beat Brandon, but when it’s all said and done, we’re still Western Slope teams and after that week’s over, we still do what we can to help each other out.”
Milholland will face all three of his Western Slope brethren this fall, and Ramunno’s season opener is against another former player, Whittington, at Rifle on Aug. 27.
“I want to beat him,” Milholland said with a chuckle of Central’s Sept. 3 game against the Bulldogs. “He wants to beat me. Actually, it makes easier than playing somebody you don’t know what their character is, I guess. Joe, Cam, Landon, I know their character. … I think it’s easier playing a coach you respect.”
The respect is mutual among the four and their staffs, which are peppered with more former teammates and longtime assistants of Ramunno’s. When McKee, who was Ramunno’s defensive coordinator, was hired as Grand Junction’s new coach, he took Matt Borgmann with him to be the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Borgmann also played for Ramunno at Mesa, as did Ross’ defensive coordinator, Andrew Decker.
Ramunno was OK with Borgmann moving across the valley with his buddy — as long as they left him his longtime right-hand man, Pat Steele.
“Those guys have been ready for a long time,” Ramunno said of McKee getting the Grand Junction job. “The good thing is, I feel like I’ve always let them really coach, do their thing, because I don’t really have a dictatorship in this. I try to let coaches coach.”
Ramunno’s coaching style rubbed off on the other coaches.
“Joe is very much a player’s coach, in my opinion,” Ross said. “At least he was when I played for him. He showed that it was OK to be a player’s coach, you could still be an effective coach and a player’s coach at the same time. That was one of the big things I took away from Joe, how he treated his players and his approach to coaching; it was very personal.”
Milholland credits Ramunno, who’s coached in the Grand Valley since 1988, two stints at Palisade bookending 14 seasons at Mesa, with him becoming a football coach.
“I think it’s a credit to him. He’s always been passionate for the game, such a positive influence. He was one of those guys who was an example for us. In the weight room, he would work out with us in college. He takes great pride in it,” Milholland said.
“It made me realize ‘Hey, I want to be a coach.’ Going into college, because of my stature, obviously you’re not going to move onto the NFL or anything, but you just try to do the best you can at that level. He made me feel like I want to be a positive influence on kids as well.”
Ramunno recruited Milholland to play quarterback at Mesa from 1999-2002. Ross was the Mavericks’ center from 2001-03. McKee, who played football at Western State, started his coaching career with Ramunno at Mesa in 1999, and after coaching at Fruita, reunited with Ramunno at Palisade.
“I can’t even put a number or a price or a value on it. What I have learned from Joe, going back to being a young guy right out of college and the last 10 years being his defensive coordinator, the lessons I have learned and taken from him, to be honest with you, it’s invaluable,” McKee said.
“Some of the greatest things, how to hold every kid responsible for their preparation and what they do and who they are as young men. How to treat people … Joe’s been by far been the greatest mentor in that regard, how to allow people to coach, how to treat people. The talks he and I had, hours on end, he helped to mold everything I do and how I’m going to do it.”
Ramunno said all of the coaches share several traits, the biggest of which is their love of the game.
“They’re all good guys. They all love the game, they just love to coach and be in it,” he said. “They’re all in it for the right reasons, so it’s pretty cool.”
It’s cool until he’s standing on the sideline across from a former player or coach.
“It’s hard, it’s always hard,” Ramunno said. “It’s like when I’d have to go against John (his brother, John Ramunno, the former Eagle Valley coach who passed away in July after battling cancer), we’d talk, you’ve just got to coach your kids.
“You love all those guys. I think there’s a mutual respect among us, so it’s pretty cool, but it’s hard to go against them. You always cheer for those guys and are hoping for the best for them, but you just take care of your team.”