First, some girls were able to join small wrestling clubs in the Grand Valley. Then Chad Dare established the region’s first all-girls club team.
On Friday night, girls wrestling had its most prominent moment on the Western Slope.
In its first event as a Colorado High School Activities Association-sanctioned varsity squad, the District 51 girls wrestling team split its duals, topping Durango 42-6 and falling to Olathe 42-18 at Central High School, its home base.
“(This is) really fun,” said Laurel Hughes, a Central student who won both her matches at 136 pounds. “I’ve wrestled girls at tournaments before, but it’s nice to have a whole team and not just three people. It’s just wrestling, and that’s really fun.”
The team features wrestlers from all over the Western Slope. Hughes, Sasha Rascon and Taliah Trujillo all attend Central, Mollie Dare is from Fruita Monument, Sasha Guerra is from Palisade, Baily Hoyt is from Grand Valley, and Kate and April Ramthum both go to De Beque.
“It’s a completely different experience,” Hoyt said. “I’ve wrestled on a small girls team before, but having a huge group of girls all able to come together, especially from different areas, and we can just mesh together so well, it’s the most amazing season I’ve ever had and it’s just beginning.”
District 51 dominated its first-ever dual, with Guerra (215), Dare (118), Hoyt (127) and Hughes all pinning their Durango opponents.
Guerra pinned the Demons’ Bridget Henry with a minute left in the second period for the first match victory in District 51 team history.
“It’s hard, but with the right mindset, you can do it,” Guerra said. “A positive attitude always gets you farther than where you’re at. For being out for a week (with a concussion sustained in practice) and coming back, I felt like I did good and wrestled hard. I got my very first pin tonight, so I’m proud of myself.”
In the final of the evening’s three duals, District 51 was overpowered by Olathe. The Pirates starting the match with Emily Reedy pinning Trujillo at 100, Marley Martinez pinning Dare at 118 and Nikki Koch pinning Hoyt at 127.
Hughes snapped D51’s skid with a first-period pin of Grace Davis, improving to 2-0 on the evening.
“I was really nervous, but you’ve just got to train really hard in practice, be in shape and work on everything, because the day of the match, there’s nothing you can do,” Hughes said. “You’ve already prepared. You’ve just got to not worry and go out there.”
Olathe closed the dual with Rae Myers pinning Rascon at 147 and Abby England pinning April Ramthum at 185.
Despite splitting the duals, District 51’s wrestlers left the gym confident and, more than anything, proud of the regional prep history they had just made.
“It feels amazing,” Hoyt said. “I love getting the opportunity to wrestle just the girls and spread the sport.”