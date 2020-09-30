Don’t expect to walk up to the gate at Stocker Stadium just before kickoff and buy a ticket for a high school football game this season.
With a venue limit of 800 at Stocker Stadium set by the Mesa County Health Department, School District 51 officials set a hierarchy for the roughly 535 tickets that will be available this season.
All tickets will be sold online, with parents of varsity football players at the top of the list, but they’ll be limited to two tickets per family. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain has been working with TicketSpice to handle sales and track numbers.
Each player’s family and the coaches will receive an access code, which they’ll need to purchase tickets. No passes will be accepted.
“We’ll push the parents a code that will allow them to buy two tickets,” Cain said. “It’ll be individual codes for individual kids and they can only buy two tickets. We’ll do that for the visiting team, too.”
A code for a Grand Junction High School player, for example, won’t work to buy tickets when Central and Fruita Monument are playing one another — the code will only be accepted when that school is playing.
Parents of cheerleaders will also be able to buy two tickets. The district will set aside 100 tickets for students. Ticket instructions for students will be part of the school’s morning announcements during the week. Schools will be allowed to have a pep band, but no marching band performances.
A deadline to buy tickets will be set for mid-day on Thursdays. Tickets not sold by then will be released for sale.
“When Standley Lake comes (Oct. 9 to play Grand Junction), they’re not going to use all their tickets, so we’ll give them a deadline of Thursday at 1 (p.m.) or so and then we’ll open up those tickets,” Cain said. “We’ll have a waiting list for split families and push those out and then after that we might open it up to the public, whatever seating we have left.
“If a team isn’t bringing cheerleaders, we can sell more tickets. When we have two in-town teams, it’s going to be tight, or when Montrose comes up.”
Ticket codes can be used once per game and the QR barcode scanned only once at the gate.
“A code will be sent to the parent and that’s their code for the year,” Cain said. “If they give it to somebody else, that’s good for two tickets, that’s it, so they’d better be careful with that thing.
“That scan is only good one time. It’s like going to a Bronco game, everything’s done with a scan now.”
The hospitality suite in the Hamilton Family Tower will be closed for high school games. Fans are asked to stay with their family and spread out in the stands, and everyone in the stadium must wear face masks, Cain said.
The venue limit, which includes teams and game personnel, won’t allow for everyone who might want to attend, but all games at Stocker will be streamed live at nfhsnetwork.com. It’s a subscription service, with an annual fee of $69.99, or $10.99 per month. All four high schools will also stream basketball and volleyball games.
No printed rosters will be distributed, but Cain is hoping the web developers can post a link to rosters online — printable rosters provided by the schools will be posted on GJSentinel.com along with the ticket link.
Athletic directors are sharing information on ticketing and game management — Fruita Monument AD Denny Squibb told Cain about the ticket site — as they quickly get ready for a new way of playing football during the pandemic.
“I’ve learned a lot in the last 48 hours on this,” Cain said. “I’ve had a few people across the state start to hear about it and call. I think it’s neat.”