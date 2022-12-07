Prep wrestling is well underway and District 51 schools are showcasing some top-notch talent. Twenty-eight wrestlers with state tournament experience return.

Fruita Monument returns nine state qualifiers led by fifth-place medalists Dylan Chelewski and True Tobiasson. Both had impressive records last season with Chelewski tallying a 42-13 mark and Tobiasson finishing 36-12. Two-time qualifier Tyler Archuleta, sixth in 2021, and three-time qualifier Geno Gallegos were both second at the 2021 Warrior Classic. Michael Leon, Will Stewart, Bryce Nixon and Tatum Williams also participated at state. Orin Mease qualified in 2021. Coach Lucas Archuleta’s Wildcats finished sixth in Class 5A and On the Mat has them ranked No. 4.