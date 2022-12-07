Central's Hassin Maynes has his hand raised Saturday after a victory in a 132-pound match at the Maverick Duals at Brownson Arena. Maynes was undefeated in all his contested matches and the Warriors went 5-0 in the dual-format tournament.
Central’s JP Espinoza has his hand raised Saturday after a victory at the Maverick Duals at Brownson Arena. Espinoza won all four of his contested matches and the Warriors went undefeated in the dual tournament.
Prep wrestling is well underway and District 51 schools are showcasing some top-notch talent. Twenty-eight wrestlers with state tournament experience return.
Fruita Monument returns nine state qualifiers led by fifth-place medalists Dylan Chelewski and True Tobiasson. Both had impressive records last season with Chelewski tallying a 42-13 mark and Tobiasson finishing 36-12. Two-time qualifier Tyler Archuleta, sixth in 2021, and three-time qualifier Geno Gallegos were both second at the 2021 Warrior Classic. Michael Leon, Will Stewart, Bryce Nixon and Tatum Williams also participated at state. Orin Mease qualified in 2021. Coach Lucas Archuleta’s Wildcats finished sixth in Class 5A and On the Mat has them ranked No. 4.
Central coach Clint Trujillo welcomes back seven returning state participants. Hassin Maynes and J.P. Espinoza qualified as freshmen. Teammates Tristan Dean, Dagen Harris, Tyler Ziek, Javian Hernandez and Devin Hickey also competed at state. Hernandez placed fourth in 2021 and Hickey finished 35-9 last season. He and fellow senior Jaysten Sanchez were undefeated at last weekend’s Maverick Duals. Because student enrollment rose, Central will wrestle in Class 5A after six years in 4A.
Coach Tanner Ridgway moves over to Grand Junction after eight years guiding Palisade. The Tigers finished ninth in Class 5A and had three state medalists, all who graduated. Murphy Harris, who was fourth at the Warrior Classic, and Colton Romero are returning state qualifiers.
After seven years as a Palisade assistant coach, Bill Troutwine takes over. Keyton Young is District 51’s top returning state medalist (fourth). A Class 4A regional champion, he placed fifth at the Warrior and posted a remarkable 43-8 record. Teammates Tyrus DeSpain, Maddox Caster, Dawson David and Angelo Guarente also competed at state.
District 51’s girls team has grown substantially in their three-year existence. Coach Chad Dare’s Phoenix team has approximately 50 participants and features two-time state qualifier Kenya Contreras. Contreras, Laylah Casto and Apollonia Middleton are ranked third, fifth and sixth, respectively. All qualified for state last season, as did teammates Laural Hughes and Adalee McNiel.
Beyond District 51, wrestlers such as Montrose Class 4A 285-pound state champion Dmarian Lopez should be on fans’ watch list. Lopez, who capped off an undefeated title run (27-0), says he feels stronger and quicker. In all likelihood, he’ll have a rematch at Ball Arena with Mesa Ridge’s bigger and taller Matthew Moore. He is ranked 15th in the nation and was a 2021 state champion. Another top performer for the Red Hawks is Kamron Alegria (32-11). A two-time state qualifier, Alegria was sixth at the Warrior for coach Neil Samples team.
In Delta, coach Luis Meza begins his second year at the helm. It’s also the second year for sophomore Dawsen Drozdik to improve on his phenomenal freshman season. Drozdik’s 40-10 record led to a Class 3A state tournament appearance. Drozdik is ranked No. 1 at 106 pounds. Meza believes having a number of football players who played in the state championship game will bring a winning spirit to the practice room.
Class 3A Grand Valley has four state qualifiers on hand for coach Bryan Vashus. Teagen Jacobs earned a fifth-place medal and fashioned a stellar 36-5 record. Dominic Mendoza is back and although Jayson Skeen qualified as a freshman, he failed to make weight at state. Trevor Hermosillo moved from Broomfield and is ranked No. 2 at 132 pounds.
Rifle coach John Wisniewski begins his 22nd year guiding the Class 3A Bears. Parker Miller is Rifle’s lone returning state qualifier. Rifle is also in the process of forming a girls team with six currently participating, led by fourth-ranked Madison Farris.
Cedaredge coach Cutter Garrison once again will field a solid team. The Class 2A Bruins placed fourth last season. Six return with state tournament experience. Ethan Toothaker, who placed second as a freshman, was third at the Warrior and compiled a 41-5 record. Tayton Nelson (31-10) earned a third-place medal. Teammates that also qualified for state are Ethan Hice, Kole Hawkins, Frankie Gargas and Jacob Anderson.
North Fork begins its second season as a combined team composed of many former Paonia and Hotchkiss wrestlers. Coach Nate Wiggins’ Miners have six back with state tournament experience. Class 2A regional champion Malachi Deck (32-12), two-time qualifiers Sam Ware, Ace Connolly, and Jakob Carver, Treyven Stevens and Charlie Miller, all earned state berths.
In Olathe, Kyle Piatt takes over for Tee Jay Rose, who led the program for 11 years. Coach Piatt, a 2010 Olathe state champion, has a couple of state qualifiers ready to lead. Trevor Piatt, who qualified as a freshman and Dominik Ortiz, who transferred from Central, have state tournament experience for the Class 2A Pirates.
Other regional teams to keep an eye on are perennial 2A power Meeker, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and Gunnison, ranked No. 6 in 3A.
Last season Meeker brought home the second-place trophy and Judd Harvey’s individual state championship. Coach J.C. Watt’s Cowboys return 10 state qualifiers, including state runner-ups Trae Kennedy and Connor Blount, ranked No. 1 at 165 pounds.
Gunnison has resurrected their program led by coach Dave Uhrig. The team finished second last season. Arguably, pound-for-pound, the most talented wrestler on the Western Slope is Uhrig’s son Royce. The top-ranked 138-pound junior is a returning state champion and so far has molded a career record of 71-1.
Tonight Grand Junction visits Fruita Monument, Central travels to Montrose and Palisade hosts Moffat County. All duals begin at 6 p.m.