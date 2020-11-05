Four District 51 cross-country runners who dominated races on the Western Slope and reached the state championships earned second-team all-state honors on the CHSAAnow.com team, with two more on honorable mention teams.
Central junior Tristian Spence, who finished 11th in the Class 4A girls race in 19 minutes, 17 seconds, made the second team, as did Jadyn Heil, a Fruita Monument junior who was 11th in the 5A girls race in 18.42.1.
On the Class 5A boys second team are Fruita Monument senior McGinley Zastrow, who placed 19th in 16:28.3; and junior Kien Cogley, who was right on his teammates’ heels in 20th place, clocking a time of 16:30.6.
Two runners from Central, senior Josh Trujillo, who placed 29th in 16:52.3, and Jordan Leblow, a junior who was 34th in 16:57.2, made the Class 4A boys honorable mention team.
All-state honors were based off results of the state cross-country races. The winner of each race was deemed the runner of the year in their respective classifications.
Basalt’s Katelyn Maley, a sophomore, is the runner of the year after winning the 3A girls race in 18:39, and was joined on the first team by teammate Sierra Bower, a senior who placed fifth in 19:24.4.
Eagle Valley junior Samantha Blair (third, 18;14.1) Glenwood Springs junior Ella Johnson (fourth, 18:24) and her teammate, sophomore Sophia Connerton-Nevin (eighth, 19:07.2), and Battle Mountain senior Elliot Pribramsky (sixth, 18:52.2) made the 4A girls first team.