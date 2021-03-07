Western Slope swimmers finally got the opportunity to swim at El Pomar Natatorium on Friday and Saturday in the Southwestern League Championships, with a handful getting their final meaningful pool time before next week’s state meet in Thornton.
Glenwood Springs finished on top of the team standings in the 10-team meet, with Fruita Monument placing second and Grand Junction third. Aspen and Gunnison rounded out the top five. Montrose took ninth and Delta 10th.
Fruita is sending two relay teams to the Class 5A state meet. The Wildcats will be represented by Emma Kimbrough, Eliza Codner, Elisa Elsberry, Kendyll Wilkinson and Taylor Wall.
On Saturday, Wilkinson won the 100-yard freestyle and placed third in the 100 backstroke. Codner won the 100 backstroke and placed third in the 100 fly. Kimbrough finished second in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Freshman Keely Hagee finished third in diving. The Wildcats won the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
For Grand Junction, Sarah Cook has qualified for three individual events at state, and three relay teams will also swim in Thornton. Cook didn’t swim Saturday.
Nina English took second in the 200 free and fourth in the 100 free. Sarah Gaumer finished sixth in both the 200 IM and 100 fly. Mallory Cawood was sixth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 fly. Harena Treves was fifth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 200 IM. Abby Price placed fifth in the 50 free. In diving, Lily Rath was sixth and Jordan Brown eighth.
The Tigers finished fifth in the medley relay, fifth in the 200 free relay and third in the 400 free relay.
Boys Basketball
Wes Ryan scored 37 points as De Beque edged Meeker 85-78 in overtime at home to clinch its third straight Class 1A/2A Western Slope League championship. The Dragons ended the regular season at 13-1 (11-1 WSL). The Cowboys, led in scoring by Ryan Phelan with 26, fell to 10-4 (6-2 WSL).
Jaden Jordan scored 19 points and Dillon Hurst and Logan Wingfield both added 12 for De Beque. Spud White scored 17 points and Liam Deming scored 16 for Meeker. De Beque rival Caprock Academy fell to 11-3 (10-3 WSL) with a 72-51 loss to Vail Christian.
Steamboat Springs 74, Palisade 45: Jakob Kreissig scored 16 points, Cade Gedeon scored 14 and Eric Pollert added 13 as the Sailors (14-0, 12-0 3A/4A WSL) crushed the Bulldogs (10-4, 8-3 WSL) in Palisade.
Donovan Maestas led Palisade with 18 points.
Durango 51, Central 48: Alex Serrano and Anthony Martinez both scored 14 points and Eric Macks added 10, but the Warriors (3-11, 1-7 SWL) fell one final 3-point shot short of forcing overtime at home. Sam Johnson and Anthony Flint both scored 14 points for the Demons (7-7, 3-5 SWL).
Girls Basketball
Central, No. 7 in the Class 4A RPI standings, edged Durango 33-32 at home to finish the regular season 11-3 (6-2 SWL).
Mya Murdock scored 12 points, with her final two coming on free throws in the final moments to lift the Warriors to the win. Defensively, Autumn Spencer limited Mason Rowland, the dynamic sophomore for Durango (6-8, 3-5 SWL). She scored 14 points, but only made three field goals and eight of her points came in the fourth quarter.
Palisade 59, Steamboat Springs 30: Ella Yanowich scored 15 points with eight rebounds and Alexis Marushack added 14 points and six rebounds as the Bulldogs punctuated their 4A playoff resume with an emphatic win to finish the regular season 10-4 (9-3 WSL).
Kendyl MacAskill, Marushack, Yanowich and Maggie Latek all had four steals. MacAskill assisted on eight baskets.