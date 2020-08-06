It didn’t take long for the NCAA Division II and Division III university presidents’ councils to decide what to do about fall national championships.
Within a few hours of the NCAA Board of Governors ruling Wednesday morning that each division would make its own decision regarding championships, both small-school levels opted out.
“With the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council determined that it was not feasible to hold fall championships as planned or to postpone them to the spring while prioritizing the health and well-being of student-athletes,” the Division II Presidents Council said in a release.
Division I has set a deadline of Aug. 21 to determine its fall championships.
The move didn’t come as a big surprise at the Division II level, which includes Colorado Mesa, because roughly half of the conferences (11 of 23) have already moved fall sports to the spring because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference presidents last week voted to play this fall, but delayed the start of the season, with practices pushed back to Aug. 17 and competition beginning Sept. 18. The RMAC also voted to play only within the conference.
The RMAC presidents are scheduled to meet again today to discuss return-to-play options, according to a release from Colorado School of Mines. With no regional or national championships on the line, the presidents could decide to continue with plans to play this fall or could join the other dozen conferences that are moving fall sports to the spring.
Six RMAC-sponsored sports are contested in the fall — football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country. Golf and tennis split their seasons between fall and spring. CMU’s tennis teams are affiliate members of the PacWest Conference, which announced earlier this summer that fall sports will start in January of 2021.
Any athlete can opt out of this season and retain his or her scholarship.
The RMAC has not announced any schedule changes — its website still has nonconference games listed.