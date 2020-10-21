Winter sports championships were halted last March, some in the middle of competition and many conferences are limiting the upcoming season in Division II to in-conference only.
In response, the NCAA Division II Management Council announced Monday evening it is granting an additional season of eligibility to athletes in winter sports in the 2020-21 season.
It follows a trend set last spring when those seasons were canceled, and again this fall with most sports either having limited seasons or delaying them until spring. Athletes affected by those changes were also granted another year of competition.
Monday’s decision means athletes on the basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving teams at Colorado Mesa will receive one more year to play, regardless of their class in school. Seniors can return and either finish their degrees and play a fifth year, or start on a second or a graduate degree.
“Winter student-athletes lost out on their championship opportunity last season and many will have shortened, conference-only seasons this year,” Chris Graham, the chair of the Division II Management Council, said in a release. Graham is also the commissioner of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
“We believe providing the maximum season-of-competition waiver flexibility is the right thing to do for winter student-athletes who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Granting an extra year of eligibility will put a financial strain on many athletic departments. Schools are not required to extend athletic scholarships to those student-athletes whose eligibility would have been ended after this season.
Colorado Mesa has been allowing student-athletes who qualify for the waiver to return for another year — all five seniors on last year’s baseball team opted to come back this spring — but extending scholarships is being left up to each coach.
Basketball season at CMU is scheduled to begin Dec. 4. Wrestling will likely start in January, although CMU has a dual against Western Colorado tentatively scheduled for Dec. 11, and the swimming and diving season begins Oct. 31 with a home dual against Colorado Mines.