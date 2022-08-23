Grand Junction High School is again searching for a new baseball coach.
Will Dixon resigned as the Tigers’ skipper after two seasons on the job, according to a news release Monday from school Athletic Director Steve Woytek.
Dixon resigned because of a new job that will allow him to better support his family but conflict with coaching.
“It was a tough decision. I had to weigh a bunch of options,” Dixon said. “Unfortunately, with the new position I have taken, I don’t think I would be able to be a great coach and great at my new job.”
Grand Junction hired Dixon in July 2020 after a successful run as a pitcher for Colorado Mesa University. Dixon’s collegiate career was highlighted by helping the Mavericks reach the 2019 Division II World Series title game.
Dixon guided the Tigers through a COVID-shortened 2021 campaign and went 7-10 overall in his first season. Grand Junction won its final three games of the season by a combined score of 34-5 and earned a playoff berth. The Tigers lost to Legacy 6-1 in the first round. In Dixon’s second season, Grand Junction went 6-17 and missed the playoffs. Overall, Dixon’s Tigers were 5-11 in Southwestern League play.
Will Applegate was the 2022 SWL player of the year, made the All-SWL team and was an honorable mention to the All-State team. Landon Scarbrough, Brett Woytek and Colton Romero also made the All-SWL team.
Dixon fondly recalled the 2021 playoff run and said he loved working with the players.
“It’s been an incredible experience. I loved it, I loved being able to reconnect with the high school experience,” he said.
“I’ll mostly just remember the relationships I built with the kids. It’s been really special. I’m going to miss the kids.”
Woytek said with fall sports underway, there’s no immediate timeline for hiring Dixon’s replacement.
“We thank Coach Dixon for his time as our head coach and leading our program to a playoff appearance during a difficult time with fewer practices, games and practice restrictions was quite an accomplishment in 2021,” Woytek said in the release. “We wish coach the best of luck in his next endeavor.”
Dixon said whoever does succeed him will inherit a talented group.
“I really think that the best team in the last three years will be this upcoming team,” he said. “They’re special and they have a great group of seniors and young kids.”
