Jimmy Dobrash was paid to do little more than play catch on Thursday night.
The Metro State-alumnus tossed 8⅓ scoreless innings, his longest appearance of the season, and struck out nine as the Grand Junction Rockies notched a 3-0 win over the Northern Colorado Owlz.
“The guys were working really hard and were struggling early to put bat on ball, so I had to do my job extra well tonight,” Dobrash said. “The deeper you get in the game, you gotta start guys off with different pitches … tonight, the changeup was working well and the fastball was jumping, so we tried to play to my strengths and it worked out.”
Dobrash utilized the seven guys behind him and worked counts in his favor. He was in a handful of 2-0 and 3-0 counts and worked his way to come out unscathed. Dobrash threw 122 pitches, allowed five hits and three walks. Two of those walks were his final two batters faced, and the Owlz were hitless from the sixth inning onwards. Four of Dobrash’s strikeouts came in the final 3⅓ innings.
As the game went on, Dobrash became more animated with each strikeout recorded. After each one, it seemed the three loudest noises in Suplizio Field was Dobrash’s “Yes!” grunts, the cheers from fans and the smacking of the ball against catcher Tyler Sandoval’s glove.
“I was really just playing for those eight guys. We’re a close group, we do a lot of things together and we love each other,” Dobrash said. “So, that emotion is just exploding out of me because I love these guys.”
Dobrash walked the second and third batters he faced in the ninth, and was pulled for Colorado Mesa-grad Trevin Reynolds who notched the save.
As Dobrash walked off the mound, the sizable crowd gave him a standing ovation. He responded by waving his cap as he walked into the dugout.
Watching it all unfold from a few hundred feet away was Nico Popa in center field. The Rockies’ (24-21) lineup was held mostly in check Thursday by Owlz starter Preston Snavely, who allowed just one run and two hits in six innings.
Popa said that seeing Dobrash deliver a gem inspired the guys to do whatever they could to give their pitcher as much run support as possible.
“Tonight was all about Jimmy, really. We all rallied around him and knew he had his best stuff,” Popa said. “We’re trying to score as many runs as we can, and we’re not always going to put up 10. Luckily tonight, Jimmy pitched lights out.”
And one run was all the support that was needed.
In the second inning, Popa drew a walk and then advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Josh Elvir scored Popa with a single to right field.
Between then and the eighth inning, the Rockies struggled to capitalize on opportunities.
In the sixth with one down and one on, Caleb Farmer sent a liner to the right field warning track for a double, which advanced Alex Nielsen to third. But, the Rockies’ next two batters were retired via a strikeout and pop out to end the inning.
Farmer and Nielsen came through in the eighth, though.
Nielsen singled to left field with one down, and Farmer then doubled to bring Nielsen home. Popa then singled to score Farmer and effectively ice the game.
Farmer was 2 for 4 with one RBI, one run and two doubles. He struck out twice. Popa was 1 for 2 with one run, one RBI and two walks.The Rockies left six men on base while the Owlz (16-26) stranded seven.
The win pads the Rockies' lead over the Owlz for second place in the Pioneer Baseball League South division. Grand Junction is also three games out of first place in the division after the Ogden Raptors (27-18) lost to the Rocky Mountain Vibes Thursday night.
“I think we added some really talented guys, and I think guys are getting really comfortable with each other and just playing good team baseball,” Popa said.