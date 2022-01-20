I tend to get carried away when talking about the Denver Broncos, particularly about quarterbacks.
Not so with coaches.
What makes the perfect NFL head coach isn’t as easy to quantify. Quarterbacks have on-the-field performance and more statistics than baseball players. There’s a metric for everything and their play is extremely public.
Coaches have two performance-measuring statistics: wins and losses. Sometimes, it’s entirely fair to judge a coach on his failure to win games. Look at Urban Meyer, who made a bad situation in Jacksonville so much worse. Often, it’s a combination of factors. There’s always some degree of personal failure, but it’s intertwined with the failures of other coaches, players, front office and even ownership. A general manager might get some of the blame when things go south, but it often falls squarely on the coach.
Sometimes things don’t implode. The messaging just gets tired after years of saying the same things. That’s human nature and it’s hard to overcome.
There’s a pretty good chance Dan Quinn is going to be the next head coach of the Broncos. Insiders and beat reporters mostly agree that it’s trending that way. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Quinn called plays for the Legion of Boom when the Seahawks made back-to-back Super Bowl trips after the 2013 and 2014 seasons. But, as Broncos fans can attest, a great defensive coordinator doesn’t always make a great head coach. Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio are among the best defensive coordinators the NFL has to offer and both were dreadful head coaches.
Still, Quinn took his talents to Atlanta in 2015 and made the playoffs in his second season — then proceeded to blow the largest lead in Super Bowl history. Quinn’s tenure never bounced back from the 28-3 lead that became a 34-28 overtime loss. Again, it’s not entirely his fault. There’s organizational failure at every level, especially with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan calling so many passing plays in the second half. But as the head coach, the bulk of the blame falls on Quinn.
Three-and-a-third mediocre seasons later and the Falcons are shopping for a new head coach while Quinn moves to Dallas.
By all accounts, Quinn was a talented organizer. He has a unique, rough-and-tumble leadership style that resonates well with some players. The man can deliver a killer pregame speech and, yes, he’s a solid defensive play-caller.
He seems to have hired quality coaches during his time in Atlanta, too. Two of his former underlings are head coaches for teams still battling for their playoff lives. Shanahan was (in)famously Quinn’s offensive coordinator during the Super Bowl run and now heads the Niners. Matt LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach for that squad and is now the head coach of the Packers.
All of this is to say that the Broncos can do a lot worse than Quinn. He might even be the right fit. I trust General Manager George Paton, unless he tries to bring Kirk Cousins to Denver. His choice in quarterbacks would rattle my trust, but not his choice in coaches.
In the interest of examining this coaching search from my own perspective, however, I have a short list.
Presenting: The reasonable case against Dan Quinn.
1. His teams struggle to finish. This isn’t just from the historic Super Bowl loss. During some of the final games of his tenure with the Falcons, his team blew a 20-0 lead against Dallas and a 26-10 lead to Chicago in back-to-back weeks. The latter of those happened in just nine minutes. ESPN’s Gametracker gave the Falcons a 99.6% of winning the game and instead they surrendered a massive comeback for the second consecutive week. It was the first time in 20 seasons that a team surrendered 15-point-plus fourth-quarter comebacks twice in the same season. Quinn and the Falcons did it in back-to-back weeks.
2. His teams commit penalties at an alarming rate. The Dallas Cowboys led the league in penalties during the 2021 regular season. In 2019, the Falcons were seventh. All the way back to 2013 and 2014, during the height of the Legion of Boom, the Seahawks led the league in penalties both seasons.
3. He’s a .500 coach. Almost exactly, in fact. He has a 46-44 record as head coach. Although a guy with a higher winning percentage likely isn’t hitting the market anytime soon, it’s a little underwhelming for the man tasked with turning around the Broncos.
4. He’s from the defensive side of the ball. This is probably the weakest argument against Quinn’s candidacy, even though it feels important. Personally, it’s tiring to have a grind-it-out defensive coach when nine of the 12 playoff teams feature offensive-minded coaches, several of whom are innovative youngsters. Most defensive coaches study the offensive side of the ball when they scheme against it, though. The best (read “not Fangio”) can hire quality coordinators to make up for their shortcomings, perceived or otherwise.
That’s it. That’s the list.
Quinn isn’t the worst choice for the Denver Broncos. Not by a long shot. He might be the perfect guy to head this struggling franchise. Quality coaching is so much more than knowing one side of the football or the other. It’s personal relationships, charisma, organization and leadership that can only be seen firsthand.
To satisfy this columnist’s wants, Denver would go with a young, offensive-minded firebrand to lead a bold new offense. But I’m withholding judgment until Quinn — or whomever Denver finally decides to bring in — has some games under their belt.
After all, the only stats that matter for coaches are wins and losses.
■
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.