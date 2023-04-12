Palisade has batted second to Fruita Monument for nearly two decades — looking to legitimize themselves with a win over the Southwestern League juggernaut.
On Tuesday at Suplizio Field, the Bulldogs took the leadoff spot when they beat the Wildcats 6-3.
It’s Palisade’s first win over Fruita in at least 15 years (MaxPreps data is not available before 2008). The Bulldogs did win an exhibition game against the Wildcats a few years ago.
After Ryker Harsha’s last pitch was a called strike three, catcher Brett Rozman punched the air, threw off his mask and the Bulldogs embraced on the mound.
“I (was) so happy. This team has worked so hard all year and we worked hard for this one. Fruita is a big rivalry game and they have a great squad this year, so it feels good to come out and work hard to beat them,” Rozman said. “It’s Bulldog baseball. People doubted us, we got off to a slow start but we got things right in baseball and we trusted our coaches, started buying in and now look at us. We’re a dang good ball club.”
Good teams make you pay for mistakes. Palisade and Fruita have established themselves as two of the best on the Western Slope, so whoever made the first mistake was likely to be in a hole.
That happened to be Fruita on Tuesday.
The Wildcats walked four of the Bulldogs’ first eight batters and got behind in counts for seemingly most of the first few innings. Palisade (9-6) was unable to strike early because the Wildcats pulled off clutch plays such as a 5-6-3 double play. But Fruita wasn’t able to seize the momentum from their defensive plays.
The Palisade outfield held down the fort early with some impressive catches. Nick Campbell had one where he appeared to overrun the ball in center field, but stretched out his hand behind his back and caught the ball for the out.
Finally, the breaks started to go Palisade’s way.
“I’ve been anticipating this game since we lost last year 7-4 at our place. We made an error in the first (inning) to get a couple extra runners and then in the seventh, their catcher Kolton Hicks hit a ball (off of someone’s) roof to give them a three-run lead,” Palisade coach Nate Porter said. “So I’ve definitely been looking forward to this one … (Campbell’s catch) was one of the best high school catches I’ve ever seen, it was real awkward. It reminded me of BJ Baker’s catch for Central in 2002 when we won state and I was an assistant coach there.”
On paper, this was just another game on the schedule.
But the sting of the previous losses did motivate Palisade, Porter said. Many of these players have only lived in a world where Fruita beats Palisade.
“Fruita is a 5A schools and we’re a 4A school … there’s still that stigma that a 5A school should be better than 4A. So when you play a good 5A school like Fruita, it can add a little bit of pressure on the kids,” Porter said. “What I told them before is, ‘You got nothin to lose. I just want you guys to go out, play your best, play hard, grind, and know that you’re going to compete.’ And that’s what they did today.”
The scoring started in the third inning when Harsha sent a single past diving shortstop Hunter Smolinski. The ball rolled into left-center field and Campbell scored. Josh Zotto and Kayden Dowdy scored in the next couple of innings and Palisade led a 4-1.
That’s when the emotions of a rivalry game flared up.
Logan Cardoza was the leadoff man for Fruita (10-2) in the bottom of the fourth and launched the first pitch he saw into the left-field stands. Harsha allowed a couple more base runners, but left the inning without allowing any more runs.
Rozman helped Palisade retake the momentum with his fourth home run of the season — a 400-foot bomb over the center-field fence to lead off the next inning. It was Rozman’s first home run at Suplizio.
“I’ve been dreaming about that one for a long time — hit a bomb at Suplizio in a big rivalry game,” Rozman said.
Fruita coach Casey Sullivan gave credit where it was due. Palisade took advantage of their mistakes.
“We pitched from behind a lot so we pitched into hitter’s counts … Any time you do that, these hitters will beat you up,” Sullivan said. “(Getting behind) takes all of the rhythm out of the game, puts the pressure on your defense and slows the game down … With our offensive guys, we try to get into those positive county’s because it really sways (the game) … You look at the Rozman kid who hit that 400-foot ball, it was 3-0 and he got a fat fastball right down the middle.”