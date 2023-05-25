Wabash Valley coach Aaron Biddle watches his team from the dugout. Biddle is in his first year as the Warriors’ coach, taking over for Rob Fournier. Biddle led Wabash Valley to its second straight appearance in the JUCO World Series.
Nicklas Williams is the top hitter for Wabash Valley College (Illinois). Entering the JUCO World Series, Williams is hitting .460 with 13 home runs, 87 RBI, 21 doubles, 78 runs and 20 stolen bases.
Photos by Wabash Valley Athletics
Somewhere between small ball and power-hitting, three-outcome hitters sits the lineup of Wabash Valley College (Ill.). The Warriors are second in the NJCAA with 420 walks, fifth with 116 hit batsmen, but don’t lay down many bunts.
Third in hits and sixth in batting average and featuring a healthy helping of doubles (12th) and a splash of speed (15th), the Warriors specialize in manufacturing runs however possible.