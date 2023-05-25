Somewhere between small ball and power-hitting, three-outcome hitters sits the lineup of Wabash Valley College (Ill.). The Warriors are second in the NJCAA with 420 walks, fifth with 116 hit batsmen, but don’t lay down many bunts.

Third in hits and sixth in batting average and featuring a healthy helping of doubles (12th) and a splash of speed (15th), the Warriors specialize in manufacturing runs however possible.