Lacrosse’s flashiest plays are the ones where a forward streaks downfield and scores the game-winning goal.
But those highlights are rewards for pulling off the thankless plays — winning the face offs and scooping up ground balls.
Executing in those phases of the game may only net you an extra possession or two, but that small advantage makes a world of difference if it means one or two more chances to score.
“You control the game when you have possession and you play at your pace. If you’re ahead, you can play slow and if you’re down, you can play more urgently,” said Armando Renteria, coach of the Grand Junction High School boys lacrosse team. “(Players who recover a lot of ground balls) hustle more and they’re good under pressure. They don’t let their surroundings affect them. They have a task and they take care of it.”
The key to getting those ground balls is throwing caution to the wind once you see the ball hit the ground after a missed shot or pass. Renteria teaches players to essentially drag their knuckles and get the stick as low as possible to gain possession. Trying to shovel the ball will just launch it into the air.
Few players recover ground balls better than Grand Junction’s Jake Stanfield, a senior defender. Stanfield is tied for sixth in Colorado in ground balls recovered with 91.
“(On) the outside, it looks like ground balls are just a chaotic scrum ,but a lot of times, there are people trying to work together, trying to box out one person while the other gets the ball,” Stanfield said. “Working on team chemistry to get those ground balls is something we have worked a lot on.”
Stanfield uses a six-foot-long pole standard for his position, which adds weight to his scooping skills. A longer stick means more spots for opponents to whack and knock the ball loose. But that length allows him to reach the ball sooner. Stanfield’s trick is to keep his hands at the base of the stick when scooping so only the front end is exposed.
Stanfield also uses quick thinking and aggressiveness to chase the ground balls. In girls and boys lacrosse, you need to run hard toward the ball, scoop it up, and keep running so no one can knock the ball out of your stick or, in boys lacrosse, drop their shoulder into you.
Addie Stehman of the Fruita Monument girls lacrosse team praised fellow captain Savanna Turner for embracing contact to recover the loose balls.
“Everyone is scared of her because she is not afraid to run through it and accidentally get headbutted or trip over sticks, she’s not scared,” Stehman said. “And when she shows that in a game, girls back off.”
Turner has nabbed a team-high 47 ground balls and Stehman is second with 42, both of which rank in the top 25 in the state. Recovering loose balls has some unique challenges in the girls game.
“In boys lacrosse, they can cover the ground ball (with their stick pocket) and then scoop it and we cannot,” said Fruita girls coach Alyssa Huskey. “It does require getting low, butt down and protecting as you run through it.”
1-on-1s
Similar to ground balls, the face off (draw in girls lacrosse) can shift the balance in a tight game.
In boys lacrosse, two players line up similar to a defensive lineman in football. They mash the pockets of their sticks together to control the ball. Even if they don’t gain control, they can push the ball away from their opponent and to one of their teammates around them.
Trevin Brannon, a junior at Palisade, is in his first season on the Tigers and is the team’s face off specialist. His face off percentage is at 27.7%. Kaison Stegelmeier of Fruita Monument has the best percentage in the area and the 13th-best in Colorado at 70.4.
“Most people think with face offs you want to use (only) your stick but you also want to use your body,” Brannon said. “Most of the time we’ll be in a 50/50 where our sticks are basically stuck and the ball is in the middle of them. At that point, I’ll force myself almost onto him so that he gets out of position and then I can scoop it up.”
Girls lacrosse has the same idea but the game emphasizes finesse over contact. So players are upright during the draw and the goal is to fling the ball away from the other. Like in the boys game, players line up along a circle to wait for the ball to pop out.
Stehman has won 14 of her 22 draws this season. Huskey said what sets Stehman apart from others is her will to get the ball.
“Addie likes to go get the ball, it doesn’t matter who’s around … Somebody who wants the ball more than anyone else is going to win draw control,” Huskey said. “At this level, it’s not actually about possessing the ball for yourself as it’s in the air, it’s about picking it up as a ground ball.”
Next time when the player who scored a crucial goal to win the game gets the spotlight, remember they wouldn’t have that chance if not for their supporting cast.