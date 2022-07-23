Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Tsifira Berger, right, serves Friday during her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sienna Gechter on Friday during the first round of the 18-16 Australian Singles bracket at the Western Slope Open. Both Berger and Gechter, along with all but two of the girls in the bracket, all played doubles last year in high school and are trying their hand at singles in the tournament.
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Tsifira Berger, right, serves Friday during her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sienna Gechter on Friday during the first round of the 18-16 Australian Singles bracket at the Western Slope Open. Both Berger and Gechter, along with all but two of the girls in the bracket, all played doubles last year in high school and are trying their hand at singles in the tournament.
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Sienna Gechter playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Christopher Tomlinson
Sienna Gechter playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Christopher Tomlinson
Sienna Gechter playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Christopher Tomlinson
Tsifera Berger playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Christopher Tomlinson
Tsifera Berger playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
To be a singles player or not to be? That is the question a pair of high school girls tennis players are considering.
Tsifira Berger and Sienna Gechter have much in common in this year’s Western Slope Open — other than muscling through a long tennis match in the unforgiving summer heat.
Both spent the 2022 season as reliable doubles players for Central High School (Berger) and Fruita Monument High School (Gechter) and are playing in the 18-16 Australian singles bracket.
The two played each other Friday in a nearly two-hour match that ended in a 6-3, 6-3 win for Berger. Berger plays Kat Austin in the semifinals today at Canyon View and Gechter plays Avery Edgar in the consolation semifinals at Canyon View today.
Many athletes join tennis, in part, because of the individuality of the sport and singles is the marquee example of that. Whether you win or lose is entirely dependent on you and you alone.
It’s up to you to place your serve in just the right spot, and it’s up to you to judge whether to let the return go out of bounds or return it. That dynamic changes in doubles when you have a teammate for backup if you make the wrong choice.
“I like having a partner and having more net play,” Gechter said. “I like having a partner to bond with. I don’t feel like I hype myself up as much.”
In 2022, Gechter played on Fruita’s No. 3 doubles team with Savanna Mattas, won the regional title and made it to the state tournament. She is undecided whether or not she wants to play singles next season.
Gechter noticed that when playing singles, she focuses on playing more consistently instead of attempting risky power shots in doubles.
Other doubles players in the singles bracket are Fruita’s Austin, Central’s Joey Smith, and Grand Junction’s Abby Kearl and Adwyn Chowen.
Berger has her sights set on making a run for a singles spot. She and Jordan Bauer were the No. 1 pairing for Central and helped the resurgent program by being one of three doubles teams to make the state tournament for the Warriors.
“I think playing singles makes you a better tennis player because you’re relying on yourself,” Berger said. “I would love to play singles next season. I do think I could enjoy playing doubles again, and I think some of my skills in singles would carry over, but I really want to play singles.”
Berger is seeing that in herself.
Sure, some doubles habits carried over into her singles play — such as waiting for the ball for just a moment too long.
“In doubles, I was going nowhere and I was getting frustrated with everything,” Berger said. “But in singles, my shots are more consistent, I’m able to get to more tennis balls that normally wouldn’t get to and I’m winning more.”