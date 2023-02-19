Montrose's Dmarian Lopez, back, controls Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore in the Class 4A 285-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez beat Moore 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state title.
Montrose fans cheer on Dmarian Lopez on Saturday night in his Class 4A 285-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez celebrates Saturday night after winning his second straight Class 4A 285-pound state title. For the second straight year, Lopez beat Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore to win the crown.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez celebrates Saturday night after winning his second straight Class 4A 285-pound state title. For the second straight year, Lopez beat Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore to win the crown.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez, right, celebrates with fans in the stands Saturday after beating Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore in the Class 4A 285-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez beat Moore 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state title.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez celebrates Saturday after beating Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore in the Class 4A 285-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez beat Moore 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state title.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez, right, celebrates with his family in the stands Saturday after beating Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore in the Class 4A 285-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez beat Moore 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state title.
Montrose's Damarion Lopez, right, hugs his mother, Janette López, on Saturday after beating Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore in the Class 4A 285-pound championship match at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez beat Moore 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state title.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez, right, battles Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore in the Class 4A 285-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez beat Moore 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state title.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez, right, battles Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore in the Class 4A 285-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez beat Moore 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state title.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez celebrates with his family in the stands after beating Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore in the Class 4A 285-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez beat Moore 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state title.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez, right, battles Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore in the Class 4A 285-pound championship match Saturday at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez beat Moore 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state title.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez gathers his thoughts Saturday before his Class 4A 285-pound championship match against Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez won 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state crown.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez gathers his thoughts Saturday before his Class 4A 285-pound championship match against Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez won 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state crown.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez gathers his thoughts Saturday before his Class 4A 285-pound championship match against Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez won 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state crown.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez gathers his thoughts Saturday before his Class 4A 285-pound championship match against Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez won 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state crown.
Montrose's Dmarian Lopez gathers his thoughts Saturday before his Class 4A 285-pound championship match against Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore at the state tournament in Denver. Lopez won 2-1, the second straight year he has topped Moore to win a state crown.
Montrose heavyweight wrestler Dmarian Lopez silenced the doubters — those who thought his first state title over Mesa Ridge’s Matthew Moore was a fluke — by doing it again. This time with a 2-1 victory over Moore decision to cap off the 2023 state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in style.
His 100th career win.
His second state title.
The final bout of his prep career.
“I heard all that and I kept my head up and kept going,” Lopez said. “The Front Range, they doubted me. I came in as an underdog last year and I was an underdog story this year. This proves that I’m the best.”
Lopez said he felt written off all season.
He had the resume of the undisputed top dog. No loss since his sophomore season? Check. Reigning state champion? Check. The mental strength needed for his heavyweight class? You betcha.
And yet he was the underdog. On The Mat rankings had Lopez second to Moore all season. Those are just names on paper, Montrose coach Neil Samples said. But Lopez still used it as motivation.
“Honestly, I knew he (could win a title) when he wrestled the eventual state champion and had him on the ropes until the end,” Samples said. “I thought, ‘This kid’s going to be a state champion at least once.’”
Lopez showcased that resiliency throughout the match. Two elite heavyweight wrestlers who know each well other facing off in the state championship is akin to an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.
The Montrose senior struck first after he and Moore were feeling each other out for the first 20 seconds of the match. With arms locked around each other’s heads, Lopez went for Moore’s left leg and brought him down. The crowd of Lopez’s friends, family and teammates pleaded that it was a takedown but the referees didn’t buy it.
In the second period after blood time and the two nearly pushing each other into the scorer’s table, Lopez retook control but Moore got a one-point escape for a lead in a match where points came at a premium. Later, Moore went for Lopez’s right leg and Lopez brought Moore down with him, wiggled out of his grab and took control for a takedown.
Lopez staved off Moore’s last-ditch efforts to take the lead by hopping to the outer edge of the ring in the waning seconds.
When the final whistle sounded — signaling the end of the career to one of the Western Slope’s larger-than-life figures in recent wrestling history — Lopez and the crowd jumped in celebration. He hugged his mother, Janette, and father, Romolo. They cried together, cheered together, and reveled in the six-minute showcase that proved “Big D” was the best dang wrestler around.
“I am so amazingly proud of him, he deserves this,” Janette cried. “The (Front Range) didn’t give him the respect he deserves, and this proves that.”
Lopez ended his career on a 65-bout win streak, and he capped off the incredible career with the people he loves.
“It’s even better (to win in front of them). They’re my support,” Lopez said. “They do everything for me, they bend over backward and I want them to know I appreciate that. They pushed me when I didn’t want to and pushed me when I did want to.”