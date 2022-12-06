A sleepy little town a few miles away from the Utah border hasn’t hit the snooze on its football celebration for more than a week now.
High school state football titles on the Western Slope are pretty rare. Every year it seems like someone comes close — like runner-up Delta this year in Class 2A.
But Colorado’s Western Slope did bring a state title over the mountain and back home this season.
The Bulldogs of Dove Creek were tenacious and were not to be denied in the 8-man football championship.
The 26-21 victory over Simla gave Dove Creek its first football state title. The title was also just the third in the super-long history of 8-man football for a team west of Interstate 25.
More than 200 in the tiny town of about 700 made the nearly seven-hour drive to Pueblo to watch the Bulldogs claim that first football title.
As the team rolled back into town, the conquering heroes were welcomed by a rousing wave of cheering and honking horns.
“There’s been something every day,” head coach Shane Baughman said. “I don’t think the celebration has stopped yet.”
This state title for Dove Creek, located in southwest Colorado a little north of Cortez, was quite the accomplishment.
“It’s a big deal,” Baughman said. “Those Plains teams are good, consistently tough.”
Assistant coach Jason Fury, a 1992 Dove Creek graduate, agreed.
“We never really could match up with those teams before, but we’re catching up.”
This year, the Bulldogs caught up and darted past those Plains teams.
“Everybody who’s ever played football here, it was a long time coming,” Fury said.
For the Bulldogs, they had the game comfortably in hand with a 26-6 lead late in the fourth. Then Simla cut the lead to 26-14 and recovered an onside kick.
Then, with less than a minute to play, Simla scored again.
Then — wait for it — Simla pounced on another onside kick with the score 26-21.
Baughman joked about a few more gray hairs sprouting up in that final minute but they finally secured the win and the title.
This first-ever state championship trophy is just 11 years removed from a time when Dove Creek football made some not-so-great headlines around the state when the administration decided to part ways with its football coach.
This wasn’t just any football coach.
Ken Soper was in the Hall of Fame with 305 victories in his career that started at Dove Creek in 1963.
Two more wins and he would set the all-time Colorado high school record for victories by a football coach.
The firing divided the town.
That’s when Baughman took over as coach. Even as he and the Bulldogs bask in the glow of that first state title, Baughman said that Soper helped shape him as a football coach.
He was an assistant with Soper before moving down to the middle school team when his kids were on that team.
“Ken Soper was a fantastic coach and there’s stuff that I learned from him that are things I still use today. Fundamental football things,” Baughman said.
In a region surrounded by archaeological prehistoric ruins, that really is ancient news in Dove Creek now.
As for the celebration, the community showered these youngsters with praise, cake and steak.
Residents raided the local grocery store, cleaning out some shelves so they could make a giant steak dinner for the team.
Senior QB Kade Hankins said the victory was as much for the community as for them.
“We had a lot of good and bad losses that we learned from for four years,” he said. It’s just a great feeling for the town and everyone.”
Those smiles around town have yet to subside.
“The whole town is just ecstatic about it.”
The beginning of the championship game didn’t start too well with the Bulldogs throwing a pick on their first possession.
But the D stepped up with a scoreless stop. The next play, Gage Buffington broke free for an 80-yard TD run.
Team speed was the catalyst to this title for Dove Creek, which really started about four years ago when they hired Jason Poole, who played for Colorado Mesa University, as strength and conditioning coach.
“We knew we had some talent way back when they were in pee wees,” Baughman said.
But with the strength and conditioning program, those pee wees got bigger, stronger and faster.
“We were outsized in a lot of our games, by a lot,” the coach said. “But we were so much quicker to the ball on defense.”
Dove Creek has had some tough times in the past, including being in the county that was considered the most economically depressed county in Colorado in 2009.
Today, with plenty of agriculture operations still working, things are better.
One of those operations a few years ago was the Baughman family that had about 200 head of cattle.
As the school’s wrestling coach, he led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2007.
He has since moved in as principal and athletic director along with his football coaching duties.
He just didn’t have the time to continue with wrestling or cattle at that point.
“When my kids moved away and went to college, all my help moved away,” he said laughing. “I had too many irons in the fire and none of them were hot.”
Now, this quaint little town with its trademark towering agriculture silo along Colorado Highway 491 — once named Highway 666 — has entered the Colorado high school football record books with its first 8-man football title.
The celebration has finally settled down and the steak dinners have been digested, but those memories just might last a lifetime for this town, these players and coaches.
The championship trophy looks quite at home in the school’s trophy case.
“I look at it every time I walk by,” Hankins said with a proud chuckle.
At one time, Dove Creek was the self-proclaimed Pinto Bean Capital of the World.
Today, it’s earned the distinction of having the best 8-man football team in Colorado.