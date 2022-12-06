Dove Creek football title

Courtesy of Dove Creek High School

The Dove Creek football team celebrated its 8-man state title on the field in Pueblo after its 26-21 win over Simla. It’s the first football state championship for the small school in southwest Colorado.

 Courtesy of Dove Creek High School

A sleepy little town a few miles away from the Utah border hasn’t hit the snooze on its football celebration for more than a week now.

High school state football titles on the Western Slope are pretty rare. Every year it seems like someone comes close — like runner-up Delta this year in Class 2A.