Make me like Steph.
That is, in some fashion, what scores of prep basketball players are telling themselves at an increasingly high rate. The 3-point revolution was a long-time coming but Stephen Curry, the sharpshooting guard for the Golden State Warriors, is the face of the movement. Now the kids who grew up watching him shatter shooting records want to be just like him.
That Curry rain has trickled into the Grand Valley and continues to do so.
“Steph was the boiling point. Back in my day, it was about the dunk … Now, it has changed to the 3-pointer and it’s been a huge thing,” said Dean Havlik, Mesa County coroner and founder of the GJ Blackout basketball program. “You have guards coming in and immediately jacking up 3s … and now it’s more than guards wanting to do it, but big guys, too.”
Anecdotally, coaches attest to the growth of 3-point shooting from a gimmicky skill to a central point in an evolving sport.
What the coaches say
High school teams in the area take 3s at a higher rate than ever before, in part because that’s what kids want to do — whether a coach likes it or not. They can’t recruit or scout like the colleges and pros can.
John Sidanycz is the coach of the Central boys basketball team, the most prolific 3-point team in D51 over the last two seasons. For the Warriors, the 3-point shot is the sun their offense orbits. The Warriors haven’t had much height on the team lately, so the emphasis on the 3-point was somewhat of a necessity, Sidanycz admitted.
“I don’t know that we made it a conscious effort from the last couple of years to work on it. I don’t know if it’s because things have changed but I know we have good shooters,” he said. “You fit your system to your players and right now we have pretty good shooters.”
While some longtime basketball fans may lament the death of the mid-range shot because of the 3, analytics and schemes can support the shift.
If your team hits mid-range and long 2s at roughly the same rate as 3s, why not emphasize the shot that gives you more points?
“It definitely has changed the game,” Sidanycz said. “I look at numbers and analytics (and see it). Against Fruita (earlier this season), we made 12 baskets (and nine 3s). Nine 3s versus nine 2s, that’s 27 points to 18 and we lose by 20 instead of five.”
Sidanycz first coached Central from 2000-04. He said those teams probably wouldn’t have emphasized the 3 even if they were similarly sized. Back then, it was all about going inside first and working your way out.
“If it’s not in the (key) or beyond the arc, we rarely shoot it … and to be honest we rarely practice there,” he said.
Sidanycz said it can be difficult to get players to develop their inside shot since many want to deliver the daggers from deep. Especially since a made 3-pointer can be so deflating to your opponent. Say you’re down by 10 points and make a pair of 3s. Suddenly, you’re in a two-possession game.
Furthermore, a missed 3-pointer is difficult for a defense to rebound. A 2020 study from Darryl Blackport, a basketball analyst, found that offenses rebounded missed 3s at a higher rate than mid-range shots in the NBA.
But that only benefits a team if its players can hit the 3 consistently. Palisade boys coach Cory Hitchcock needs to see commitment before he allows players to fire from long range.
“The great basketball players don’t just play 5 on 5, they take those shots (outside of games). You gotta get that distance down, your depth perception, your feel,” said Hitchcock, who also coached at the University of the Southwest. “Donovan Maestas was one of those guys for us last year. I didn’t have an issue with him taking the shots.”
The key to making 3s at a reliable rate, as any student of the game will tell you, is to shoot. Just shoot, keep shooting, and then shoot some more. Hitchcock said he wants players to make 500 shots in practice and open gyms and, ideally, at a 40% clip before they get the green light in-game. Havlik said his rate for Blackout players is in the mid-30s.
It can be difficult for some, especially multi-sport athletes, to make that many shots because of the time commitment. The valley also doesn’t have as strong of a basketball club and camp infrastructure as bigger metropolitan areas do.
Central girls basketball coach Mary Doane has also seen the change.
“(It used to be) hard for girls to make that shot, and those who did were the absolute elite players. When I see (players like) Krystyna (Manzanarez), Brynn and Alex (Wagner) shoot, it seems a lot more effortless,” Doane said. “When I was a kid, there weren’t a lot of high school girls who made 3s. I remember, for myself, it being a stretch … It really was a stretch for your jump shot.”
Doane’s Warriors take more 3s and are much more efficient than the other D51 girls teams. Part of that is because of who has suited up for them.
The Wagners and Manzanarez are among the top 3-point shooters in the valley. Past teams included Leah Redding, who now plays for Colorado Mesa.
“What happens in the NBA trickles down … When you’re little, it’s what see on TV and what you think is cool and neat about the game … Steph Curry, LeBron James, even Joker (Nikola Jokic). The bigs shoot 3s, now,” Doane said.
What the numbers say
Anecdotal evidence is hardly a testament to a large trend, so what do the stats say?
There’s only consistent data on MaxPreps for all eight D51 teams going as far back as the 2012-13 season. Only the Palisade boys team took more than 300 shots from beyond the arc that season. Each D51 boys team did so in 2021-22, and Central and Fruita Monument took more than 400. Central and Fruita girls also took nearly 400 shots from deep that season. All attempts from boys teams dipped in the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season. Attempts also seem to correlate with a team’s success.
There also appears to be an uptick in 3s in the years after Curry broke the 3-point record (2012-13 NBA season) and his first All-Star selection (2013-14 NBA season). Sparse data before 2012-13 shows that boys teams would take fewer than 200 shots from deep in a season.
For local boys teams, shot percentages hover in the high-20s to mid-30s, with a low of 20% on 276 shots (2014-15 Fruita) and a peak at 42% on 351 chances (2014-15 Central).
No girls team has shot 30% or better while taking more than 200 shots from beyond the arc.
Like the boys, there’s a clear shift before and after Curry broke out in the girls data. Central’s girls took 55 3s in 2012-13 and 2013-14 combined. In the eight seasons since, Central averages 284 3-point attempts per campaign and took 300 in only 17 games in 2020-21. These figures roughly fall in line with the national numbers on MaxPreps with some deviations.
The NBA’s shift from the paint to the 3-point line is likely not the sole reason for the increase among boys and girls as the trend also lines up with the founding of GJ Blackout, and shooting is dependent on what a coach wants.
Doane wasn’t certain about the disparity between boys and girls attempts, but she thinks strength plays a factor.
Havlik said boys in the Blackout program seem more enamored with the 3-pointer. From his observations, the girls in the program are more focused on fundamentals and want to feel comfortable with their shot and shot strength before working their way out. Boys, on the other hand, may chuck it up to their heart’s content.
“It’s all about practicing. Some of these kids think they can go out there and be a great‘3s and they’re going to make them,” Havlik said. “I think explaining that to kids is the main thing (for coaches to do).”
What the players say
Adults and stats can only say so much. The ones who know best about the 3-point revolution are the kids leading the charge.
Central is home to the savviest 3-point teams in D51 over the past few seasons.
Brynn Wagner, a junior, and Alex Wagner, a senior, grew up in the gym as their father, Taylor, is the women’s basketball coach at CMU. Doane was an assistant for Wagner at CMU, as well.
The Wagner sisters grew up in awe of stellar Maverick shooters such as Jaylyn Duran and Sharaya Selsor. Doane said Selsor had one of the smoothest shots she has seen. Watching those players work inspired Brynn and Alex to develop their shot. Now, they’re central to the top 3-point shooting girls team in D51.
“We would go to the gym and one of us would be at the 3-point line and the other would rebound,” Alex said. “I think all the kids we’ve had the last three years have all felt comfortable shooting the 3.”
The sisters have the two best 3-point percentages for the Warriors this season. Brynn has hit 33 of her 109 shots from downtown through 17 games. That’s the most attempts of any D51 girls player this season and her 30% mark is the best among players with 50-plus 3-point attempts. Fruita’s Liv Campbell’s is right behind her at 28%.
Brynn’s frame is smaller, so the rise of the 3-pointer gave her a chance to play basketball.
“Ever since I was in 4th grade I started shooting 3s,” Brynn said. “When you’re younger, you shoot closer to the hoop. Once you’re older and start getting that strength, you work your way back.”
The same can be said for junior Jackson Amos on the boys team.
Amos has always loved the sport since both of his parents played. But he’s not the biggest kid around.
“Shooting was always what I was best at,” Amos said. “I’m not super tall so I have to get a good shot to play in college.”
Amos takes inspiration from NBA players Jayson Tatum and Darius Garland when working on his shot. And Curry, of course, but that goes without saying.
Amos has made 25 of 51 shots from deep this season. He has the most makes on a team that boasts seven players who have taken 30-plus 3s. Amos has made the second-most 3s in D51, second to Grand Junction’s Cameron Ochoa who is 32 of 86 from beyond the arc.
Amos and senior teammate Andrew Serrano, who has the second-most 3s on the Warriors with 22, echoed the adage that you have to shoot — a lot — to develop your 3. Use it or lose it.
Players have an easier time taking hundreds of shots per day now thanks to developments such as the shooting machine, which is a net that goes beneath the basket and catches basketballs. That means players don’t have to chase loose balls when practicing.
Mental strength is also needed to shoot well.
“Coach Doane has always said that shooters have no conscience, so just shoot it. Have that confidence and shoot it,” Brynn said. “When I think about it, like, ‘Oh this has to go in, this is a big shot,’ I miss it. You have to believe in yourself.”
Serrano said players also need to get their form down as they shoot. Kids get what they give when it comes to 3-point shooting, so you’ll need to dedicate a lot of time to be great.
“Be in the gym six or seven days a week and get your form right. Personally, I don’t think there’s a right form because everyone shoots in a different way,” Serrano said. “... You have to make a couple of hundred shots every day. Different kinds of shots, different variations … catch and shoot, off the dribble, catching the ball in different ways, off good passes, off bad passes.”