Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
The Broncos drafted Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., above, last week in the second round, giving them a speedy receiver who could take the roster spot of K.J. Hamler, below, who has missed 28 games since being drafted in 2021.
Be honest — who had the Broncos trading up into the second round to draft a wide receiver on their 2023 NFL Draft bingo cards?
Certainly not me. Last week, I even wrote: “a wide receiver taken after the first day is unlikely to crack a deep-but-inconsistent receiving room.”
That wonderful prediction is one of the many, varied reasons I’m not employed by an NFL team. It’ll also be put to the test sometime before the trade deadline and there are a few ways the addition of Marvin Mims Jr. could impact the Broncos’ depth chart.
This could spell the end of the road in Denver for Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler and/or Jerry Jeudy. Both Sutton and Patrick have potential outs from relatively large extensions after the 2023 season, limiting the cap impact should one or both of them depart.
Hamler, a former second-round pick, recently had surgery for a torn pectoral sustained during offseason training. He’s played in only 23 of 51 potential games since he’s been drafted and can’t seem to stay healthy.
Jeudy’s potential exit is less immediate as the team picked up his fifth-year option earlier this week, putting him under contact through 2024. Although that added year could be to turn up the heat on a trade market for Jeudy that’s been simmering for eight months now.
By now, you’ve likely seen the scouting report on Mims. Small and slight of frame but dangerous in space with his 4.38 40-yard dash. He fits a mold similar to Hamler as a high upside burner who will likely line up on the inside of formations.
Traditionally, Denver’s quarter-billion-dollar quarterback Russell Wilson has done well with these types of receivers, as he essentially put Tyler Lockett on the map. Both Hamler and Mims have similar frames and skillsets to Lockett and could benefit. The key difference, now, is that Hamler has one year left on a contract where he’s played less than 40% of the games. Hope springs eternal for Mims.
It wouldn’t be the first time Sean Payton has heavily utilized a rookie receiver. Back in 2016, Michael Thomas — another second-round pick — went for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season. He still hasn’t surpassed those nine touchdowns, but he had three more 1,000-plus-yard seasons and was the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He was extremely valuable to the offense.
This isn’t to say you should set your expectations for Mims quite that high. Thomas has the frame to be a dominant on-ball receiver where Mims doesn’t. The former also has a comparable degree of athleticism to the latter. The receiver room Thomas entered seven years ago was much less crowded than the one Mims will saunter into this year. It’s important to note that he won’t immediately meet the fate of 99% of rookies under Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who is notoriously stingy with minutes for first-year players early in the season.
If I were to make a prediction — something we established at the start of this column is probably a bad idea — I’d say the draft capital spent on Mims probably puts the writing on the wall for Hamler. They fill a similar role and, so far, Mims doesn’t have the injury-prone designation that Hamler surely does.
That’s not to say that the others are necessarily safe. In addition to trading up to select Mims, the Broncos brought in former Saints red-zone threat Marquez Callaway. Any success by the undrafted receiver who battled his way into New Orleans’ offense across three seasons could push out Patrick or Sutton, or convince management to accept a trade for Jeudy.
There were plenty of reasons to be excited after the Broncos’ 2023 draft, but this is easily the one that will create the most drama was we roll into the summer.