Hunter Simmons’ final hole of the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship went from an “oh, no” moment to absolutely epic.

“The kids in his group are neck and neck and they’re fighting for top-10 finishes,” Simmons’ mother, Jaime, said of the 54th hole of the tournament last month at Trump National Doral in Miami. “He’s on the tee box and he flares his driver right into the palm trees. I thought, ‘If he can see it, he can hit it.’ If he had hit it left, it would have gone in the water, but it’s buried in Bermuda grass and he had to punch it out.”