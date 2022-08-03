Hunter Simmons, top, tees off during the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship last month in Miami. Simmons finished fifth. Left, Simmons holds the flag as his partner putts during the tournament. Bottom, Simmons putts on the practice green before a round.
Hunter Simmons’ final hole of the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship went from an “oh, no” moment to absolutely epic.
“The kids in his group are neck and neck and they’re fighting for top-10 finishes,” Simmons’ mother, Jaime, said of the 54th hole of the tournament last month at Trump National Doral in Miami. “He’s on the tee box and he flares his driver right into the palm trees. I thought, ‘If he can see it, he can hit it.’ If he had hit it left, it would have gone in the water, but it’s buried in Bermuda grass and he had to punch it out.”
His punch sent the ball left — into the water he had avoided by going right.
Keep in mind that Simmons, who is entering his freshman year at Grand Junction High School, was in contention in the 14-15 age group, playing in the next-to-last group. He had to take a drop from the water and was 62 yards from the pin on the par-4 finishing hole.
“At the time I couldn’t really … the day wasn’t going like I had planned, I couldn’t get a putt to drop,” Hunter Simmons said. “The 18th, it was so scary. I just needed (to take) a breath on that chip. I walked to the green and said this is where I want to land it and it’ll go to the hole. I stuck to my game plan and hit it perfect, and it went in.”
He holed out the chip for par after staring squarely at a bogey or worse.
Simmons shot rounds of 74-75-74 for a 223 and tied for fifth, earning an exemption to next year’s Optimist International and the Optimist Tournament of Champions in December in Orlando, Florida.
“The whole place went crazy,” Jaime Simmons said. “My dad, (Hunter’s) dad were hugging each other. I hit the floor and just laid on the ground.”
One problem — no one captured the shot on video.
“Nobody wants to film a double-bogey,” Jaime said.
The shot will remain in Hunter’s memory, though.
“I felt like Tiger Woods draining that putt to win the U.S. Open,” he said. “I’m so glad I made that chip with that group (of playing partners). They were awesome. When I went to the green they all took off their hats and clapped. It was very cool of them; it was awesome.”
The 14-year-old has been “swinging a golf club ever since I can remember,” and said when he was growing up in Abingdon, Virginia, he met Connor Creasy, who is now entering his senior year at the University of Georgia.
“I would see him out there every day, rain or shine, hitting golf balls, putting, on the range. That inspired me. I wanted to be just like him,” Simmons said.
“I know every time I’m on my phone scrolling through Instagram, another golfer is out there working just as hard and trying to get better, and I need to be doing the same.”
Simmons’ family moved to Grand Junction in August of 2019, just as he was entering middle school. Just as he was making new friends, the pandemic hit, schools closed and he was isolated from his buddies.
Except on the golf course. After getting his school work done, Simmons would head to a local golf course, which were open during the pandemic, a welcome respite from being cooped up indoors.
“I gained true friendships,” he said. “I think that’s where my golf game improved the most.”
This summer, he’s played in as many tournaments as possible. He entered the Optimist regional qualifier at Green Valley Ranch in Denver just after his 14th birthday, placing third in the 14-15 age group to earn a spot in the championship, which drew golfers from 23 nations.
“It was extremely hard for me to keep that pressure (managed) and the emotions and excitement under control. I trusted my game and proceeded like it was another day on the course,” Simmons said of playing at Doral.
“It was amazing. I could not have done it without my friends here, the golf courses that allow juniors like myself to play. I have to give them a huge thanks for letting me practice at their courses; I truly couldn’t have done it without them.”
Trusting his game meant hitting fairways and greens for three rounds.
“The tee shots there are really crucial. I needed a good tee shot for good placement,” Simmons said. “My driver was really good down at Doral. I had some trouble with my irons, but my putting saved me from higher numbers.”
When Simmons got back to Colorado, he went right back to work on his game, knowing his next challenge was coming up this week — qualifying for the opening tournament of the Tigers’ high school season, which begins Friday at Cedaredge.
“My team is pretty much all my best friends,” he said. “Last year I was in eighth grade, and they’re all a year older than me. I’m in middle school and they’re all in high school and I’d text them and say, ‘You want to go play?’ and they’re like, ‘I’ve got high school practice or a tournament.’
”I’m really looking forward to this year not having to be left out.”