IMG_2061.jpg

Hunter Simmons, top, tees off during the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship last month in Miami. Simmons finished fifth. Left, Simmons holds the flag as his partner putts during the tournament. Bottom, Simmons putts on the practice green before a round.

Photos courtesy of Jaime Simmons

Hunter Simmons’ final hole of the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship went from an “oh, no” moment to absolutely epic.

“The kids in his group are neck and neck and they’re fighting for top-10 finishes,” Simmons’ mother, Jaime, said of the 54th hole of the tournament last month at Trump National Doral in Miami. “He’s on the tee box and he flares his driver right into the palm trees. I thought, ‘If he can see it, he can hit it.’ If he had hit it left, it would have gone in the water, but it’s buried in Bermuda grass and he had to punch it out.”

IMG_4623.jpg

Hunter Simmons studies the green before putting during the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship last month in Miami. Simmons finished fifth.
IMG_2125.jpg

Photo courtesy of Jaime Simmons

Hunter Simmons holds the flag as his partner putts during the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship last month in Miami. Simmons finished fifth.
IMG_2059.jpg

Photo courtesy of Jaime Simmons

Hunter Simmons putting during the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship last month in Miami. Simmons finished fifth.
IMG_2055.jpg

Hunter Simmons