The Fruita Monument High School girls cross country team lost to Durango by one point Friday at the Southwestern League Championships at Lincoln Park Golf Course.
Durango finished with 39 points and Fruita had 40.
Heil won the girls race in 17 minutes, 56.4 seconds. Central’s Tristian Spence was second and Fruita’s Ella Unrein was third.
Grand Junction’s Mandy Moran set a personal-best time by 30 seconds in finishing fifth. Her time allowed her to move into the top-10 all time for the Tigers.
Lexi Chelle finished ninth for Palisade.
In the boys race, the winning streak is over for Fruita Monument’s McGinley Zastrow. The senior was beaten to the finish line by Durango’s Paul Knight, who finished in 15:28.8 and Zastrow crossed in 15:38.6.
The Demons won the team title with Central second and Fruita third.
The Warriors’ Billy Adams, Josh Trujillo, Jordan Leblow and Jadon Nicholson claimed places eight through 11.
Tennis
Brandon Miller’s undefeated run on the tennis court during the 2020 season came to an end Friday.
The Fruita Monument senior No. 2 singles player entered the Class 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center in Denver 13-0 this season. After a 6-1, 7-6 victory over Pine Creek’s Ian Kitchen in the first round, Miller lost to Regis’ Conor Kaczmarczyk 6-2, 6-0. Kaczmarczyk is a two-time state champion, having won at No. 3 singles as a freshman in 2018 and No. 1 doubles in 2019.
At the Class 4A state tournament in Pueblo, Grand Junction No. 3 singles player Evan Gear and the No. 2 doubles team of Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubenstein won first-round matches before losing in the quarterfinals.
Gear defeated Riverdale Ridge’s Ryleigh Stimmel 6-4, 6-1 in the first round and lost to D’Evelyn’s Phoenix Lee 7-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Satterfield and Rubenstein topped Thomas Jefferson’s Alex Lee and Luke Lloyd 6-2, 6-4 in the first round and fell to Niwot’s Xavier Moy and Alan Wilcox 6-1, 6-1 in the quarters.
The Tigers also had Max Nikkari (No. 1 singles), Matthew Silzell (No. 2 singles) and Christian Tuttle and Evan Severs (No. 1 doubles) all lost in straight sets in the first round.