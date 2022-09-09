Palisade running back Phallen Salvati dives into the end zone Thursday night to score a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 31-20 loss to Delta at Stocker Stadium. Salvati finished with 109 yards rushing in the loss.
Delta wide receiver Gavin Brewer runs for some extra yardage after making a reception Thursday night in the Panthers' 31-20 victory over Palisade at Stocker Stadium. Brewer finished with eight catches for 101 yards in the win.
Delta quarterback Landen Clay throws a pass Thursday night in the Panthers' 31-20 victory over Palisade at Stocker Stadium. In his first varsity start, Clay threw for 109 yards and also ran for a touchdown in the win.
Palisade running back Phallen Salvati sprints down the sideline for a big gain as his teammates cheer Thursday night in the Bulldogs' 31-20 loss to Delta at Stocker Stadium. Salvati finished with 109 yards rushing and scored one touchdown in the loss.
Palisade running back Phallen Salvati dives into the end zone Thursday night to score a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 31-20 loss to Delta at Stocker Stadium. Salvati finished with 109 yards rushing in the loss.
Christopher Tomlinson
Delta wide receiver Gavin Brewer runs for some extra yardage after making a reception Thursday night in the Panthers' 31-20 victory over Palisade at Stocker Stadium. Brewer finished with eight catches for 101 yards in the win.
Christopher Tomlinson
Delta quarterback Landen Clay throws a pass Thursday night in the Panthers' 31-20 victory over Palisade at Stocker Stadium. In his first varsity start, Clay threw for 109 yards and also ran for a touchdown in the win.
Christopher Tomlinson
Palisade running back Phallen Salvati sprints down the sideline for a big gain as his teammates cheer Thursday night in the Bulldogs' 31-20 loss to Delta at Stocker Stadium. Salvati finished with 109 yards rushing and scored one touchdown in the loss.
Any noise from the Palisade sideline Thursday night was drowned out by Delta after the Panthers stopped the Bulldogs on a crucial fourth down late in the fourth quarter at Stocker Stadium.
Konner Workman trudged through some defenders a few plays later to give Delta a 31-20 lead and, minutes later, Palisade fell to 0-3 for the first time in more than 18 years.
“When you’re 0-3, it’s a little tough. I love these guys, and we’ll continue to get better and fix some things,” Palisade coach Joe Ramunno said. “We got a lot of good effort and stuff, and I gotta do a better job of getting them ready. Credit to Delta, they’re a good football team.”
Palisade stuck to its guns on offense and appeared to gel more than during last week's 20-15 loss to Central. The Bulldogs ran for 288 yards with a 5.2-yards-per-carry average and pulled off some grueling scoring drives.
Palisade went 80 yards on 18 plays and had a fourth-down conversion on its second drive of the game. Quarterback Malakhi Espinosa capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Palisade then opened the second half with another touchdown drive that ate up nearly nine minutes on the clock.
Senior running back Phallen Salvati feasted on the Delta defense on outside runs, often from the slotback position that allowed his linemen to create holes. Salvati broke a 39-yard run on Palisade’s first drive and later scored from 5 yards out to give Palisade an early lead.
Salvati finished with 109 yards rushing in the loss.
“I think (guard) Tyler Hinton plays so hard. Phallen played hard today and blocked a lot better,” Ramunno said. “But we’re going to have to get more consistent with some things all around.”
Although the Bulldogs' offense showed improvement, the defense struggled to keep up with Delta (3-0).
The Panthers are the rare Western Slope to efficiently embrace the pass, and they did so Thursday with their backup quarterback. Starter Ty Reed was hurt in Delta’s season-opening win over University so senior Landen Clay took over. Clay has little varsity experience at the position, save for some mop-up duty last season. He was slated to start last week before Eagle Valley forfeited the game.
Despite that lack of experience, Clay played like a four-year starter.
Palisade struggled to get consistent pressure on Clay, allowing him to roll out and hit receiver Gavin Brewer for solid gains. Clay finished his first start completing nine of his 14 passes for 109 and no interceptions. He ran for a touchdown late in the first half when he kept the ball on a read option and scored from 1-yard out.
“It feels amazing knowing that wherever I put the ball, (Gavin) can get it,” Clay said. “All of our receivers can do that, I just so happened to be targeting Gavin tonight. We wanted that 1-on-1 on the backside (and had it).”
Delta coach Ben Johnson praised Clay for his poise, and was especially impressed with Brewer.
Although Brewer didn’t have a touchdown, he did catch eight passes for 101 yards. Five of his receptions were for first downs.
“Gavin caught some slants, comebacks, and a (slant and go),” Johnson said.
That versatility kept Palisade on its heels in the game.
Delta had a 3rd and 21 on its own 39 in the second quarter when Clay hit Brewer around midfield. Brewer then stopped and pitched the ball to running back Esai Carrillo, who took the hook-and-ladder pitch 30 more yards. Clay capped the drive with his touchdown run.
Carillo finished the game with 131 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. He split time with Konner Workman, who had one touchdown and 71 yards rushing on nine attempts.
As dangerous as Delt's offense was, none of its big plays compared to the fourth-down stop to essentially clinch the contest. Palisade ran up the middle on a fourth and one and was stuffed at the line.
“I was just thinking that they killed us with the toss and I was just thinking about going into the alley. When I saw them go up in the middle, I knew we had it,” said Clay, who also plays safety. “Palisade is good, but I think this shows we can play with whoever. We showed that we’re also a good team.”