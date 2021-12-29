The latest On the Mat high school wrestling rankings feature a slew of District 51 and Western Slope athletes.
Grand Junction has six wrestlers ranked in their respective weight classes in Class 4A. Andrew Leyba (16-0) and Micah Kenny (16-0), both Warrior Classic champions, are ranked No. 3 at 126 and No. 5 at 160, respectively. Able Martinez (13-7) is No. 7 at 145 and Cale Moore (15-3) is No. 9 at 152. Murphy Harris (18-7) is No. 11 at 113 and Colton Romero (10-6) is No. 12 at 132.
The Tigers finished seventh at the Warrior Classic on Dec. 17-18.
Fruita Monument has the second-most ranked wrestlers in D51 with five in 5A. Geno Gallegos (6-3) is ranked highest at No. 4 at 113, and Tyler Archuleta (15-3) is No. 6 at 138. Orrin Mease (14-6) is No. 8 at 126 and Joe Shepardson (8-4) is No. 8 at 285. Dylan Chelewski (13-6) is No. 11 at 152.
The Wildcats appeared to be on pace to win their first Warrior Classic in 30 years before falling behind second-place Cedaredge and winner Broomfield.
Central has four wrestlers in the top 10 in 4A. Devin Hickey (23-3) leads the pack ranked No. 5 at 160. Javian Hernandez (11-5) and Ayden Wiseman (12-6) are ranked eighth at 220 and 152, respectively. Hassin Maynes (19-9) is 10th at 120.
The Warriors finished 12th in the Warrior Classic.
Rounding out D51 is Palisade with three wrestlers in the top 10 in 4A. Judah Guajardo, who didn’t wrestle at the Warrior, is ranked third at 138. Keyton Young (22-5) is ranked No. 8 at 138. Tyrus DeSpain (10-8) is 10th at 120.
Palisade was tied with Delta for 21st place at the Warrior Classic.
Cedaredge is ranked No. 3 in 2A and has nine wrestlers ranked in the top 10, including six in the top five. Reigning state and Warrior Classic champion Lane Hunsberger (20-0) is atop 132, and Tel Geyer (18-2) is third in 106. Four are ranked fourth: Tayton Nelson (13-8) at 120, Landon Martin (17-7) at 126, Ethan Toothaker (19-4) at 138 and Ty Walck (18-0) at 182. Walck also won a title at the Warrior Classic. Ethan Hice (9-6) is sixth at 113, while Owen Powers (10-6) is also sixth at 145. Jory Hoerr (10-6) is No. 7 at 195.
Also in 2A, North Fork has four wrestlers ranked in the top 10. Dawson Morgan (15-5) is fourth at 145, Malachi Deck (13-7) is seventh at 220, Justin Mattison is eighth at 182 and Trenton Gaston (14-5) is eighth at 195.
Olathe also has a wrestler ranked in 2A — Silvano Alejandro (10-5) is No. 8 at 138.
In 3A, Grand Valley has three wrestlers ranked. Hayden Grice (4-2) is No. 3 at 285, Teagan Jacobs (16-3) is fifth at 113 and Brayden Harper (2-4) is sixth at 195. Delta also has a pair of wrestlers ranked in 3A — Clay Sandridge is No. 8 at 170 and Gus Butler (9-7) is No. 8 at 220.
Last but not least is Montrose with three wrestlers ranked in 4A. Dmarian Lopez (8-0) climbed to No. 3 at 285 after winning a Warrior Classic title. Kamron Alegria (18-5) is No. 7 at 120 and Isaiah Alcazar (20-5) is No. 9 at 170.