College Soccer
Eccher’s goal lifts CMU women
Mikayla Eccher scored less than five minutes into the second half Sunday, lifting the Colorado Mesa women to a 2-1 victory over Western Oregon at Maverick Field.
The Wolves scored 8:03 into the game when Jada Foster’s strike short-hopped over CMU keeper Chloe Dody. Less than 90 seconds later, after a CMU corner kick, a foul in the box gave the Mavericks a penalty kick.
Lila Dere connected in the right corner to tie the game at 1-1. On the winning goal, Dere’s shot caromed off Western Oregon keeper Darien Walton, and Lexi Newton gathered the rebound and slipped the pass to Eccher for the open shot.
With four minutes remaining, CMU was called for a foul in the box, giving Western Oregon a potential tying penalty kick. Chloe Smith’s shot sailed wide at the 86:23 mark, giving the Mavericks a 2-0 start on Kickoff Weekend.
CMU put seven of its 13 shots on goal, and allowed Western Oregon (0-2) to take only seven shots, three on goal.