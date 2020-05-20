The Joe Biggs Award honored the top student-athletes at Grand Junction High School for decades.
Nine years ago, the Grand Junction Lions Club, which established the award in 1944 in the memory of the former Tiger standout athlete who died in World War II, expanded it to honor athletes at all four District 51 high school.
Eight athletes, two from each school, received the Grand Valley Student-Athlete Award during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday with the Lions Club. Faculty, coaches and administrators from the high schools chose the recipients for the awards, and the Lions Club makes a $250 donation in the athlete’s name to a nonprofit of his or her choice.
Lila Dere, who will graduate with a 3.9 GPA from Fruita Monument, was a standout on the soccer field and basketball court. Her donation will go to Catholic Outreach. The Wildcats’ male recipient, Jack Hawkins, has a 4.0 GPA and played basketball. He chose the American Red Cross to receive a donation.
Madison Martinez has a 4.1 GPA at Grand Junction High School, playing soccer, running cross country and was a member of the swim team. Her donation will benefit Special Olympics. Christian Hafey, who has a 3.95 GPA, played football, baseball and wrestled at Grand Junction, and chose the District 51 Foundation.
Shaelyn Grant played softball and was on the swimming/diving team at Central. She has a 3.5 GPA and chose the Women’s Sports Foundation to receive a donation. Luke Pleasant, who has a 3.4 GPA, wrestled and played football and baseball at Central. The Tree House Center for Troubled Youth will receive a check in his honor.
Morgan Sellden compiled a 4.41 GPA at Palisade while playing volleyball and basketball and running track. She chose the Roice-Hurst Humane Society as her charity. Kevin Loya, who played basketball and ran track, has a 3.63 GPA and elected to give back to Palisade High School Athletics, namely the boys basketball team.