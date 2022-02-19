Plenty of District 51 wrestlers made the podium Saturday despite not making the finals at the state wrestling tournament at Ball Arena in Denver.
Dylan Chelewski was one of three Wildcats to place fifth at the tournament. The others were Sullivan Sample (160) and True Tobiasson (170).
Down 3-2, Tobiasson scored a two-point takedown with 52 seconds left to beat Prairie View’s Bryson Porta.
“I knew he was a point ahead so I made sure to get that takedown. Once I did, I knew I could ride him out for the remaining 50 seconds,” Tobiasson said. “I tried another move so that I could win by four instead of one.”
Fifth place isn’t Tobiasson’s ultimate goal, but he’s satisfied with his first state performance and sees it as an opportunity to grow.
“I went in for weigh-ins on Thursday reminding myself that it’s just another tournament. Once I did that, I got settled in,” the sophomore said. “I knew that I needed to place to set me up for good seeds next season. I know I’ll be back at Ball Arena next season and I’m going for a title, and to be a two-timer.”
In his final high school match, Sample scored 11 of the first 13 points of the fifth-place match, a 12-4 major decision over Ralston Valley’s Josh Horsley.
“I just wanted a chance to prove myself, work my heart out and leave everything out on the mat since this is my last time wrestling in high school,” Sample said. “I think I did that. I love this team and loved the duals against Junction.”
Chelewski faced off against a familiar foe in his match — Grand Junction’s Able Martinez.
After taking a 2-0 lead, Chelewski fell behind after Martinez scored an escape and takedown. Chelewski sneaked in a reversal before the end of the second period and then scored an escape at the end to clinch the 5-3 win.
“I just came in sticking to what I did to beat him before. I didn’t go in cocky because that’s how you get beat,” Chelewski said. “I didn’t even realize that match was to place. I went up to my dad in the stands and he told me I got fifth and I thought, ‘Oh shoot, you’re right.’ ”
Including Martinez, four Tigers placed. Cale Moore (152 pounds) and Micah Kenney (160) finished fourth, Andrew Leyba (126) fifth and Martinez sixth.
Leyba’s opponent for the fifth-place match was supposed to be ThunderRidge’s Nic Vicic, but the match was forfeited in Leyba’s favor.
Keyton Young (138) was the lone Palisade wrestler to place. The junior finished fourth after he lost a 3-1 decision to Roosevelt’s Juan Garcia in the third-place match.
“Keyton wrestled very well. We as a coaching staff and team are extremely proud of his performance throughout his junior season,” Palisade coach Tanner Ridgeway said. “Obviously I would have liked for us to come away with more hardware but I am pleased with our team’s effort and grateful that the boys were able to experience a great state tournament.”
Central had a down year with no wrestlers placing. But Dagen Harris (138), Ayden Wiseman (145) and Devin Hickey (160) all made it to the third consolation round.
“We didn’t get the outcome we were looking for, but I’m proud of how hard they worked this year,” coach Clint Trujillo said. “Bringing nine wrestlers to state is an accomplishment. Eight of our qualifiers will be returning next year with this experience under their belts, so that’s exciting for this young team. Coming here to Ball Arena to experience the state tournament really helps motivate wrestlers to continue working towards their future goals.”
In Class 3A, Grand Valley had two wrestlers place. Teagan Jacobs (113) pinned Sterling’s Aden Young, the top-seeded wrestler in the bracket, in 2 minutes 14 seconds to finish fifth. Ethan Grice (285) shook off a loss in the championship semifinals by pinning both of his consolation opponents. He finished third after pinning Platte Valley’s Lane Weimer in 3:41 in the third-place match.
Delta had two wrestlers advance to the third consolation round: Dawsen Drozdik (106) and Gus Butler (220).